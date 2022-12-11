By Matthew Roscoe • 11 December 2022 • 14:52
Spain's Guardia Civil dismantles crime gang of most active Spanish drug trafficker "El Tigre". Image: Guardia Civil/Official
The Guardia Civil of Spain infiltrated the top of the criminal organisation led by El Tigre, the most internationally active Spanish drug trafficker in cocaine trafficking, for whom there is an international arrest warrant.
According to Spain’s top police force, under Operation Atalaya-III, seven people were arrested in nine simultaneous searches carried out in different Spanish provinces in November.
In addition to these arrests, three international arrest warrants were also issued.
A report from the Guardia Civil said that those arrested were linked to the” introduction of 2,000 kilograms of cocaine through the port of Algeciras two years ago,” noting that that delivery arrived in “a container coming from Paraguay.”
“The investigation, led by the Court of Instruction number 1 of Algeciras together with the Special Anti-drug Prosecutor’s Office of Campo de Gibraltar, has corroborated that El Tigre resided in Dubai, from where, through encrypted communication systems, he controlled a global cocaine trafficking network with presence in the five continents, controlling in detail the drug consignments from their origin in South America mainly, until their recovery in ports spread all over the world,” the reported added.
Spain’s Guardia Civil had been investigating the possible criminal activity of El Tigre for several years, exchanging information with the Dubai Police to try to find his whereabouts, as well as to alert the authorities of that city-emirate of the potential and dangerousness of this person and his organisation.
According to the investigation, El Tigre lives a ‘life of luxury’ in Dubai, while ‘going unnoticed among the rest of the population’.
However, Dubai Police reportedly arrested him as a result of an internal investigation at the end of August last year and alerted the Guardia Civil.
The news comes after a notorious drug dealer known as “El Matador”, who has been on Spain’s wanted list for over 10 years, was finally arrested as part of a huge operation, as reported on Wednesday, December 7.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.