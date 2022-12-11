By Matthew Roscoe • 11 December 2022 • 14:52

Spain's Guardia Civil dismantles crime gang of most active Spanish drug trafficker "El Tigre". Image: Guardia Civil/Official

SPAIN’S Guardia Civil has dismantled part of the criminal organisation led by “El Tigre”, the most active Spanish drug trafficker known internationally for cocaine trafficking, as reported on Sunday, December 11.

The Guardia Civil of Spain infiltrated the top of the criminal organisation led by El Tigre, the most internationally active Spanish drug trafficker in cocaine trafficking, for whom there is an international arrest warrant.

According to Spain’s top police force, under Operation Atalaya-III, seven people were arrested in nine simultaneous searches carried out in different Spanish provinces in November.

In addition to these arrests, three international arrest warrants were also issued.

A report from the Guardia Civil said that those arrested were linked to the” introduction of 2,000 kilograms of cocaine through the port of Algeciras two years ago,” noting that that delivery arrived in “a container coming from Paraguay.”

“The investigation, led by the Court of Instruction number 1 of Algeciras together with the Special Anti-drug Prosecutor’s Office of Campo de Gibraltar, has corroborated that El Tigre resided in Dubai, from where, through encrypted communication systems, he controlled a global cocaine trafficking network with presence in the five continents, controlling in detail the drug consignments from their origin in South America mainly, until their recovery in ports spread all over the world,” the reported added.

Spain’s Guardia Civil had been investigating the possible criminal activity of El Tigre for several years, exchanging information with the Dubai Police to try to find his whereabouts, as well as to alert the authorities of that city-emirate of the potential and dangerousness of this person and his organisation.

According to the investigation, El Tigre lives a ‘life of luxury’ in Dubai, while ‘going unnoticed among the rest of the population’.

However, Dubai Police reportedly arrested him as a result of an internal investigation at the end of August last year and alerted the Guardia Civil.

The news comes after a notorious drug dealer known as “El Matador”, who has been on Spain’s wanted list for over 10 years, was finally arrested as part of a huge operation, as reported on Wednesday, December 7.

