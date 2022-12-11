By Matthew Roscoe • 11 December 2022 • 12:02

Stun grenade attack on EU mission to Kosovo EULEX reconnaissance patrol. Image: mangloy/Shutterstock.com

THE EU mission to Kosovo – EULEX – reported on Sunday, December 11 that a stun grenade was thrown at a reconnaissance patrol overnight.

Taking to Facebook to release an official statement, the EU mission to Kosovo said that “a stun grenade was thrown at a EULEX reconnaissance patrol last night (10/12) near Rudare.”

“No EULEX Formed Police Unit officer was injured, and no material damage was caused.”

It added: “This attack, as well as the attacks on Kosovo Police officers, are unacceptable. We strongly condemn the violent acts perpetrated by armed persons in northern Kosovo, including against the international community.

“EULEX will continue to work with determination to support the stability of Kosovo, within the confines of its mandate, and contribute to the security of its population from all communities.

“We call on those responsible to refrain from more provocative actions and urge the Kosovo institutions to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

EULEX is the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo.

The news comes after Serbian President Vucic announced he would request KFOR permission to deploy security forces in Kosovo.

During an address to the nation on Saturday, December 10, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that Belgrade will send a request to the KFOR International Mission. This will be for the deployment of security forces in the territory of Kosovo and Metohija in accordance with the UN Security Council resolution.

Prior to that, on December 9, Vucic, against the backdrop of the situation in northern Kosovo and Metohija, held urgent talks with the country’s Minister of Defense Milos Vucevic and threatened to send 1,000 members of its security forces to Kosovo.

