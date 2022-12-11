The value of Blockchain keeps going up with these 3 Tokens: Rocketize, Ethereum, and Cardano

By EWN • 11 December 2022 • 13:00

More and more businesses, individuals, and even countries are realizing the power of decentralisation brought about by cryptocurrencies and Blockchain technology. Connectivity, immutability, and automation are some of the features provided by Blockchain technology to scale up users, developers, and businesses. As they realise this and incorporate Blockchain into their daily lives, the only place to go for Blockchain is up.

Cryptocurrencies are at the forefront of this growth and this article talks about three crypto projects keeping Blockchain valuable.

Rocketize (JATO): The latest diamond in the Crypto Mine

Meme tokens are infamous for scams and rug pull incidents over the past few years but this has not stopped developers from creating projects that are entertaining, immersive, and valuable. Meme coins have also shown considerable growth since the pandemic in 2020. Rocketize (JATO) is the latest meme coin that is riding on the wave of meme popularity to provide cryptocurrency users with a platform for content creation and wealth generation.

The new meme token has already created a roadmap and set out plans for its community and the Blockchain sector, which includes ROCKMint for the generation and storage of NFTs, a space program, crypto crowdfunding, e-commerce, and more. The Network’s native token, JATO, is a community token and holders will be part of an ecosystem that will be strategically developed by the users themselves as Rocketize (JATO) will be completely decentralised. The token will also be listed on major exchanges such as CoinGecko and UniSwap.

In response to the rug pulls and actions of whales, Rocketize (JATO) has initiated a deflationary mechanism where supply will be limited. This will help to boost demand and increase the value while preventing the possibility of whales engaging in rug-pulling. Rocketize (JATO) is already making plans for partnerships with charity organisations, as well as other network developments including cross-chain bridges and swaps.

Ethereum (ETH) is powering decentralisation globally

Ethereum (ETH) is an entire virtual network and not just a cryptocurrency that was heavily influenced by Bitcoin (BTC). The Ethereum (ETH) network consists of Ether, gas, and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). These three serve as the layers of Ethereum (ETH) that keep it running. Ether is the cryptocurrency token used for payment on the network and is also known as ETH. ETH is paid to miners who work to validate transactions and process Blockchain changes on the network.

Gas or gas fees are the amount a user is willing to pay for a transaction to be processed and the higher the gas, the faster the transaction.

Ethereum (ETH) was created to run smart contracts using the Ethereum Virtual Machine. The EVM is not only used for financial applications but can be used to build other things such as games, cloud-based systems, messaging platforms, and social networks.

The Ethereum (ETH) network also gained popularity in 2021 for being the home of most of the Non-Fungible Tokens in existence. In the presence of volatility, Ethereum (ETH) has been considered by developers as a more stable cryptocurrency because the platform is a means of fueling a major ecosystem.

Cardano (ADA) is Changing The World For The Better

Cardano (ADA) is the first Proof-of-Stake (PoS) Blockchain platform to be created based on peer-reviewed research. The Innovative network provides unbeatable security and sustainability to the crypto society and non-blockchain systems.

The Cardano (ADA) network is kept decentralised through its secure Blockchain protocol known as Ouroboros which allows it to scale sustainably without compromising security.

The protocol features mathematically verifiable security which guarantees security and an incentive mechanism to reward users for participation in staking either through operation or delegation of a stake pool. Ouroboros functions by dividing chains into what is known as epochs which are further divided into time slots. A leader is selected for each slot and is responsible for the addition of blocks to the chain. This helps to ensure security and avoid chain alterations.

The ADA token, which is the native token of the network, remains one of the most valuable in the crypto market.

