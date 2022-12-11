Torrevieja (Alicante) reader asks for help on behalf of Animal Shelter volunteers

By Linda Hall • 11 December 2022 • 18:05

SIMBA: Raised by a Torrevieja fosterer and happily rehomed Photo credit: Susan Pearce

EURO WEEKLY NEWS reader, Kim Pearce from Torrevieja, recently emailed us, asking for help.

She attached a Facebook post from Torrevieja Cat Adoption, a volunteer group who help at the local Albergue Municipal animal shelter. Currently they are paying for the cats’ food and treatment themselves, Kim explained.

“We need more money,” the post declared, showing photos of receipts for the special food and medicines that fosterers have had to pay for.

“Not only are our dedicated foster carers taking care of animals for whose care, health and welfare the town hall is responsible, but they are paying for the privilege,” Torrevieja Cat Adoption pointed out.

“It is disgusting and if it were not for the generous people who make money donations, I don’t know how we would manage,” a volunteer said.

“Any Euro Weekly News help in raising awareness would be great,” Kim suggested.

If only it were that easy!

This is by no means the first time that Shelter volunteers have contacted us, and unless the newspaper can get a straight answer from Animal Protection, it will not be the last.

Our reporter spoke on two occasions to – presumably – a employee from the Animal Welfare department headed by Concha Sala. Each time she was promised a phone call from the councillor but is still waiting.

The Euro Weekly News is nothing if not persistent, so we’ll try again. Perhaps this on this occasion it will be “third time lucky.”

