Torrevieja City Council convenes Torrevieja my city Citizenship Award IV Edition

By Anna Ellis • 11 December 2022 • 15:35

The deadline for submitting applications is open until Saturday, December 17.

The Councillor for Citizen Participation, Inmaculada Montesinos, has confirmed that the objective of this award is to recognise the work carried out by a person or entity in terms of citizen participation. Special consideration is given to actions aimed at promoting the associative fabric of the town, improving the quality of life of the citizens of the neighbourhood, district, or of the members of the entity, as well as the solidarity and humanitarian action carried out for the benefit of groups or individual citizens.

All entities or associations registered in the Municipal Registry of Associations of the Torrevieja City Council, and citizens of legal age registered in the town, may participate.

The jury will be made up of the mayor of Torrevieja, the Councillor for Citizen Participation, a person attached to the council who will act as secretary, and three people as members as representatives of the group of local associations that have not opted for the award in the present annuity.

After the deadline for submission of candidacies, the jury will meet and issue the decision.

 

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

