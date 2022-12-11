By Anna Ellis • 11 December 2022 • 14:14

Traditions and Culture from around thirty countries at the 7th Intercultural Migration Meeting. Image: Huercal-Overa City Council

International Migrants Day, on Sunday, December 18, kicks off with an event to be held in the Municipal Sports Pavilion. Starting at 11:00.AM.

This event will be brought back after the good reception it has had in past editions and is already a benchmark in the coexistence of the residents of the municipality.

Huercal-Overa has for years become a multicultural society and this event “brings society closer to the culture, folklore, music and gastronomy of all nations that today make up the society of Huercal-Overa, promoting interculturalism as a value to be transmitted among the population,” confirmed the Mayor, Domingo Fernandez.

All the details of this day of coexistence and celebration have been finalised together with the representatives of the different nationalities living in the municipality, in various meetings held by the Department of Social Welfare. The aim is to make it a participatory event in which “all of us who are part of our municipality can make our roots and origins known”, said the councillor for Social Welfare, Maria Jose Viudez, who invites “the residents of Huercal-Overa to take part in this event which will be held on Sunday, December 18, in the Sports Pavilion”.

The United Nations proclaimed December 18 as International Migrants Day, taking into account the large number of people in this situation in the world and the interest of the international community in the protection of their human rights and fundamental freedoms.

