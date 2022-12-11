True utility drives protocols to new heights: Oryen Network will outperform BAT and NEXO

By EWN • 11 December 2022 • 14:00

Innovations in crypto enhance a platform’s functionality and propel it to greater heights. That’s what drives the Oryen protocol, now at presale 7 and posting impressive price gains of 320% from the initial $0.05 to $0.21.

Oryen’s stellar performance has outclassed BAT and NEXO by offering true utility solutions via its unique features.

Oryen (ORY)

Oryen presents a new utility solution to the decentralized finance (DeFi) arena through a simple staking protocol. Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT) computes a daily interest of 0.177%, which yields a 90% annual compounded interest. This rate is the best return on investment available in crypto circles, and talks are rife in the Reddit community and video reviews.

The daily ROI computation employs a rebase algorithm that issues benefits to holders’ wallets every 60 minutes. Using the OAT mechanism, investors can benefit through a buy-hold-earn system. As such, the token holder becomes eligible to earn a portion of rebase gains within a short period after purchase.

This innovative protocol employs Risk-Free Value (RFV), which checks market fluctuations and ensures ORY maintains its value. Oryen doesn’t have vesting. The token is auto-airdropped to the holders’ wallets to accord all ICO buyers equal opportunity to secure presale benefits. The launch price is $0.35. In addition, SolidProof audits the Oryen Network platform to ensure transparency.

Basic Attention Token (BAT)

BAT is a unique token that allows advertisers to pay for commercials. The platform aims to transform digital advertising by rewarding users who view adverts. In addition, it guarantees their privacy and safety. BAT reached its peak during the recent bullish markets but struggling in the current market conditions.

NEXO

NEXO is a lending technology that incorporates financial services into digital assets. Since 2018, NEXO has hopes to transform the financial system through the Web3 ecosystem. The lending platform offers credit lines to holders. By depositing crypto into their wallets, investors qualify for a loan and get discounts on interest rates. However, the token was adversely affected by the recent volatile market.

Conclusion

The innovative auto-staking mechanism employed by Oryen is propelling its coin to greater heights. ORY’s popularity is gaining ground fast as more investors learn about its potential. The current price rise of 320% depicts ORY outpacing BAT and NEXO.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido