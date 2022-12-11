Two Wonderful Coins that offer maximum profits to investors are Shiba Inu and the New Cryptocurrency, Cryptoons

By EWN • 11 December 2022 • 12:40

A little over ten years ago, the financial world was black and white. Everything operated as it was scheduled, and not a single hair was out of place. Then, without warning, the first cryptocurrency shattered the pretty picture and shook up the financial world. Change does not always come easy, and cryptocurrency certainly did not. While the world snickered and scoffed at the idea of a digital currency, the crypto market grew and expanded. While the analysts analyzed and the experts predicted, the first crypto asset becomes more and more popular each day. Despite the naysayers and the critics, the crypto market flourished, and the first coin provided excellent dividends to those brave enough to take a risk in the first place.

When the first alternative currency arrived, it was worth less than 100 dollars. With over ten years under its belt, the same coin is now worth about 16,000 dollars. With its jaw-dropping profits, public opinion changed swiftly about the alternative market. While the crypto market does have a lot to offer, it is fraught with volatility and uncertainty. This means that the price of a single crypto asset can drop as low as 50 dollars in one minute and rise as high as 16,000 dollars in the next hour. Predicting the volatility and moving along the market waves is one of the ways a crypto trader can make profits. With the many coins in the market, two great options that are liable to bring great profits in the coming days are Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cryptoons ($CTOON).

SHIBA INU (SHIB): Building Impact in the Crypto Market

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is regarded as one of the biggest crypto assets in the market right now. Unlike many of the other coins, Shiba Inu (SHIB) offers staking rewards to all its investors. To get the investor title, crypto users only have to purchase SHIB tokens on the Shiba Swap marketplace and then put up their tokens for staking under the Bury option on the platform. Once that is done, the investor sits back and rests easy, knowing that a stream of passive income is now available without having to take part in any riskier market coins.

By activating the staking options, the investor does not have to deal with coins that do not offer the same level of security as Shiba Inu (SHIB). Apart from the SHIB tokens, the investors can also follow the same process for the coin’s secondary tokens like LEASH and BONE. While BONE offers the option of passive income, it is also used by investors to vote on the decisions made on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) platform. Shiba Inu (SHIB) creates an inclusive environment that ensures all voices are heard by offering investors the opportunity to take part in the decision-making process. It also makes sure to put the need of the investors first, and that is a huge attraction in the crypto market.

CRYPTOONS ($CTOON): Dedicated to Storytelling

Cryptoons ($CTOON) is a decentralised platform dedicated to the pictorial form of storytelling. The crypto asset provides a unique way of telling stories using art. With its focus on comics, manga, and webtoons, Cryptoons ($CTOON) provide one of a kind connection between the artists and the audience. The crypto asset intends to bridge the gap between content creators and audiences by using blockchain technology. To do this, Cryotoons ($CTOON) will be launching an NFT factory that will provide a free and diverse market for lovers of manga, comics, and webtoons to connect. By building off the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, the coin intends to reach as many people as fast as possible.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

