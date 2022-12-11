By Chris King • 11 December 2022 • 20:28
Helicopter crashes in a field in Kilcullen area of County Kildare, Ireland
UPDATE: Sunday, December 11 at 8:25pm
A search and rescue operation was launched by the West Midlands emergency services after they reported several people had fallen through thin ice into freezing water. A major incident has been declared. West Midlands Police have confirmed a number of casualties are in a ‘critical condition’.
According to Birmingham Live, specialist water rescue teams are searching in the lake. Their reporter Josh Sandiford, said @joshsandiford_ that he is currently at Chelmsley Wood Police Station where a press conference is due to take place shortly.
Huge numbers of emergency services are at the scene of the serious incident at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull. @WestMidsFire say it is a search and rescue operation after reports people fell through the ice on the pond. @bbcwm @bbcmtd pic.twitter.com/QZBN7mnWY0
— Megan Jones (@MegannJ) December 11, 2022
Huge numbers of emergency services are at the scene of the serious incident at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull. @WestMidsFire say it is a search and rescue operation after reports people fell through the ice on the pond. @bbcwm @bbcmtd pic.twitter.com/QZBN7mnWY0
— Megan Jones (@MegannJ) December 11, 2022
Sunday, December 11 at 6:03pm
Emergency services are reportedly dealing with a serious incident this afternoon, Sunday, December 11, in the West Midlands town of Solihull. Multiple people are believed to be in critical condition after being pulled out of a lake with water in freezing temperatures.
According to police reports, the incident occurred in the Kingshurst area at Babbs Mill Park on Fordbridge Road. Firefighting crews from the West Midlands Fire Service are also in attendance.
Ambulances and police vehicles are parked up as far as Stonebridge Crescent estate, all along Fordbridge Road, with roads currently cordoned off, as reported by birminghammail.co.uk.
“You can hear sirens, everywhere you look there’s blue lights”, tweeted Tony Larner, the head of Birmingham Live @tlarner.
We are currently at the scene of a serious incident at Babbs Mill Park, Fordbridge Road, #Kingshurst, #Solihull.
A number of people have been pulled from a lake and are being transported to hospital. They are believed to be in a critical condition. pic.twitter.com/lYUB6kZJRK
— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) December 11, 2022
We are currently at the scene of a serious incident at Babbs Mill Park, Fordbridge Road, #Kingshurst, #Solihull.
A number of people have been pulled from a lake and are being transported to hospital. They are believed to be in a critical condition. pic.twitter.com/lYUB6kZJRK
— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) December 11, 2022
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.