11 December 2022

A search and rescue operation was launched, and a major incident declared after several people fell through thin ice into freezing water at a lake in the West Midlands town of Solihull.

UPDATE: Sunday, December 11 at 8:25pm

A search and rescue operation was launched by the West Midlands emergency services after they reported several people had fallen through thin ice into freezing water. A major incident has been declared. West Midlands Police have confirmed a number of casualties are in a ‘critical condition’.

According to Birmingham Live, specialist water rescue teams are searching in the lake. Their reporter Josh Sandiford, said @joshsandiford_ that he is currently at Chelmsley Wood Police Station where a press conference is due to take place shortly.

Huge numbers of emergency services are at the scene of the serious incident at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull. @WestMidsFire say it is a search and rescue operation after reports people fell through the ice on the pond. @bbcwm @bbcmtd pic.twitter.com/QZBN7mnWY0 — Megan Jones (@MegannJ) December 11, 2022

Sunday, December 11 at 6:03pm

Emergency services are reportedly dealing with a serious incident this afternoon, Sunday, December 11, in the West Midlands town of Solihull. Multiple people are believed to be in critical condition after being pulled out of a lake with water in freezing temperatures.

According to police reports, the incident occurred in the Kingshurst area at Babbs Mill Park on Fordbridge Road. Firefighting crews from the West Midlands Fire Service are also in attendance.

Ambulances and police vehicles are parked up as far as Stonebridge Crescent estate, all along Fordbridge Road, with roads currently cordoned off, as reported by birminghammail.co.uk.

“You can hear sirens, everywhere you look there’s blue lights”, tweeted Tony Larner, the head of Birmingham Live @tlarner.

We are currently at the scene of a serious incident at Babbs Mill Park, Fordbridge Road, #Kingshurst, #Solihull. A number of people have been pulled from a lake and are being transported to hospital. They are believed to be in a critical condition. pic.twitter.com/lYUB6kZJRK — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) December 11, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

