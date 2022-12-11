LPR colonel claims notorious Dutch illegal organ harvester arrived in Ukraine's Bakhmut region Close
By Chris King • 11 December 2022 • 20:28

A search and rescue operation was launched, and a major incident declared after several people fell through thin ice into freezing water at a lake in the West Midlands town of  Solihull.

 

UPDATE: Sunday, December 11 at 8:25pm

A search and rescue operation was launched by the West Midlands emergency services after they reported several people had fallen through thin ice into freezing water. A major incident has been declared. West Midlands Police have confirmed a number of casualties are in a ‘critical condition’.

According to Birmingham Live, specialist water rescue teams are searching in the lake. Their reporter Josh Sandiford, said @joshsandiford_ that he is currently at Chelmsley Wood Police Station where a press conference is due to take place shortly.

Sunday, December 11 at 6:03pm

Emergency services are reportedly dealing with a serious incident this afternoon, Sunday, December 11, in the West Midlands town of Solihull. Multiple people are believed to be in critical condition after being pulled out of a lake with water in freezing temperatures.

According to police reports, the incident occurred in the Kingshurst area at Babbs Mill Park on Fordbridge Road. Firefighting crews from the West Midlands Fire Service are also in attendance.

Ambulances and police vehicles are parked up as far as Stonebridge Crescent estate, all along Fordbridge Road, with roads currently cordoned off, as reported by birminghammail.co.uk.

“You can hear sirens, everywhere you look there’s blue lights”, tweeted Tony Larner, the head of Birmingham Live @tlarner.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

