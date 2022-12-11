By Chris King • 11 December 2022 • 5:32

Police hunt escaped gunman in Greenbrier Mall, Chesapeake, Virginia incident

A gunman involved in a shooting incident outside the Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake, Virginia, is being hunted by the police after he escaped on foot.

UPDATE: Sunday, December 11 at 05:40am

Updated information from Chesapeake Police reveals that the shooting incident that occurred earlier took place in the car park outside the mall, and not inside as previously reported by online news outlets.

There are no fatalities or injuries reported, and the scene is no longer ‘active’ the police stressed. The gunman escaped from the scene on foot before the law enforcement officers arrived and is currently the subject of a search operation. A location near the old Sears building has been identified as the crime scene of the incident.

Chesapeake Police are on scene at Greenbrier Mall. This is NOT an active shooter situation. There are NO injuries or fatalities. The mall is being evacuated as a precaution. Please avoid the area. — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) December 11, 2022

Sunday, December 11 at 02:55am

Police units are responding this Saturday, December 10, to reports of an active shooter at the Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake, Virginia. The mall has been placed on lockdown with shoppers confined to the stores while security services search for the suspected gunman.

Online reports from @RoyalIntel_ suggest that eight ambulances have attended the incident.

#BREAKING Active shooter at Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake, Virginia. The mall is currently on lockdown, and people are hiding in stores. — Royal Intel 👑 (@RoyalIntel_) December 11, 2022

One of the shoppers posted a ‘live’ video on social media from inside the locked-down premises. People could be seen hiding out inside one of the stores. It is believed the shooter was located in the food court with reports of at least nine shots being heard.

#BREAKING #URGENT 🚨🚨🚨🚨 Live video from the scene shows people are still on lockdown throughout the Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake, Virginia due to an active shooter. The shooter was in the food court and “at least” 9 shots were heard. pic.twitter.com/U7CnqibbeW — Royal Intel 👑 (@RoyalIntel_) December 11, 2022

Greenbrier Mall is only a short distance from the Walmart in Chesapeake where another shooting incident occurred recently.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

