By Chris King • 11 December 2022 • 21:25
Image of charred reamins of eight lorry rigs in Oakland, California.
Credit: Oakland Fire Department
Residents in the Californian city of Oakland were shocked at the sight of plumes of thick black smoke rising into the air on the skyline this morning, Sunday, December 11. It was subsequently confirmed by Oakland Fire Department that eight big lorry rigs had caught fire in the Port area.
🚨#Oakland, #California: Multiple big rigs on fire in the vicinity of 14th & Maritime; reportedly 8 trucks ablaze. pic.twitter.com/1hyHMfRNDh
🚨#Oakland, #California: Multiple big rigs on fire in the vicinity of 14th & Maritime; reportedly 8 trucks ablaze. pic.twitter.com/1hyHMfRNDh
Specifically, the blaze broke out at West 14th and Maritime streets at around 9am. It was quickly brought under control by firefighting crews who had been deployed to the location. Just one appliance was sent initially but extra teams were requested due to the intensity of the flames. Three crews comprising 12 firefighters eventually extinguished the fires by 9:30am.
An image of the burnt-out remains was posted on social media by the city’s Fire Department. They stressed that no trailers were involved in the fire, and nobody was injured. A full investigation is being launched to establish the cause of the blaze, according to sfchronicle.com.
#oakland #oaklandfire https://t.co/orWLxbcebR pic.twitter.com/Fw1NT6Mwl4
#oakland #oaklandfire https://t.co/orWLxbcebR pic.twitter.com/Fw1NT6Mwl4
