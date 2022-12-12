3 Innovative Tokens you might want to know about by the end of 2022 – Trust Wallet Token, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin

By EWN • 12 December 2022 • 11:00

Are you confused about which token you should get before 2023 begins? This article will be a worthy read to clear out all this confusion! Throughout the previous 3-4 months, the crypto industry has been facing terrible shortfalls and dips, which have demotivated many crypto enthusiasts from putting their money into these digital assets. For such people, we have a solution. Here are three cryptocurrencies, Trust Wallet Token (TWT), Dogecoin (DOGE), the two well-known existing projects, and Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new token yet to launch in the market.

Trust Wallet Token (Twt) – Enabling Full Cryptocurrency Management

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native token of one of the world’s biggest and most secure crypto wallets around the globe. The TrustWallet ecosystem enables users to store, trade, exchange, and keep track of their digital assets. Through this platform, crypto enthusiasts can buy and sell their tokens while having full control over them. Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was launched in 2020 and today ranks in the top 50 cryptocurrencies registered on CoinMarketCap. The all-time high price of TWT is $2.71. However, the token is trading for around 20% less than the all-time high price

Dogecoin (Doge) – Evolution of the Meme Token World

Dogecoin (DOGE) is the first-ever meme token project launched into the market in 2013. This cryptocurrency projected itself as a fun version of Bitcoin (BTC) through the logo of a Shiba Inu breed dog. With the advent of time and technology, today, DOGE tokens have a market cap of around $13.5 Billion and rank in the top 10 cryptocurrencies according to CoinMarketCap.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has great support from Elon Musk, the new CEO of the Twitter application. As the market share value of Twitter declined in the past few days, the DOGE tokens also experienced a downfall in prices. However, as soon as Elon Musk shared plan 2.0 for Twitter, the value of DOGE jumped.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) – Aiming to revolutionise the world of Meme Tokens

Like Dogecoin (DOGE), Big Eyes (BIG) is a meme token project. But what’s different is that BIG doesn’t feature any dog breed but is rather focused on cute and big-eyed cats. So, all those who want some innovation while trading in meme tokens can try Big Eyes Coin (BIG) for a change.

Moreover, the Big Eyes Coin ecosystem focuses on its community as its most dependent on its users. Thus, the team is working towards empowering the token holder through deploying Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) and providing incentives through giveaways and competitions.

How to participate in the Big Presale?

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is ready to step into stage 7 of the presale after raising capital worth $11.19 million. This is a good opportunity for users to get tokens at a low price, where 1 USDT = 3181.82 BIG tokens.

To get started, you first need to select a crypto wallet of your choice. You can either select Trust Wallet or go for MetaMask. Then, connect your wallet and fund it with ETH, BNB, or USDT tokens in order to proceed. Now, decide the number of BIG you want to get and confirm the purchase.

The tokens will be available to claim once the presale season ends and the project officially launches. Trust Wallet Token (TWT), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aim to reach the sky in their respective niches. However, the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) needs time to prove itself in the market and get recognition.

For more information on Big Eyes (BIG), you can visit the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido