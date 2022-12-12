Airports in AENA network recovered 96% of pre-pandemic passenger levels in November

This figure is 4 percentage points from pre-pandemic levels, meaning 96 per cent of the traffic recorded in November 2019 has already been recovered.

In addition, 162,535 aircraft were in operation, which is equivalent to a recovery of 98.6 per cent compared to 2019, while 89,854 tonnes of cargo were transported, representing a decrease of 12.9 per cent compared to the same month of 2019.

Of the total number of travellers recorded in November, 17,533,381 were commercial passengers, of which 11,077,841 travelled on international flights, 6.4 per cent less than in November 2019. Meanwhile, 6,455,540 passengers travelled on domestic flights, which is 0.1 per cent less than before the pandemic.

Alicante-Elche Airport saw 905,852 passengers representing a decrease of 3.1 per cent compared to November 2019.

As for the number of aircraft in operation, Alicante-Elche Airport saw 6,236 aircraft movements, representing a decrease of 6.5 per cent compared to the same month of 2019.