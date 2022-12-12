By James Gamble • 12 December 2022 • 13:17

American college football star dies while out on a run aged just 25. Image: @jakehescock/Instagram

A former US college football star has tragically died after suffering a heart attack whilst out on a run, aged just 25.

Jake Hescock, who played for the University of Central Florida between 2017 and 2021, mysteriously died after going for a run in Boston in his native northeastern US state of Massachusetts, yesterday (Sunday, December 11).

Family members announced the young football star’s death on Twitter, saying Hescock was given CPR by a passerby before being placed on life support at hospital.

But the 6ft 7ins football player, who played as a tight end, tragically died after suffering a severe brain injury following his cardiac arrest.

Hescock’s cousin, Lisa Walz Mlynarczyk, said in a Facebook post: “It is with a heavy heart that I have to say my cousin Jake has passed on.

“May he rest in peace and forever shine his bright soul upon us.”

Hescock grew up in Pittsburgh, Massachusetts, and attended Salisbury School in Connecticut before leaving for the upper-midwestern state of Wisconsin for college.

He transferred to UCF in Florida following his freshman season.

Following an impressive sporting career, Hescock moved back to his home state of Massachusetts after finishing college and retired from American football.

Former teammates, coaching staff and classmates lined up to pay their respects to ‘incredible person’ Hescock after news of his early death broke.

UCF coach Gus Malzahn wrote on Twitter: “We’re heartbroken to hear of Jake’s passing. He was an incredible person, who embodied what it means to be a UCF Knight. Everyone who knew Jake loved him and he was a blessing to coach. He will be greatly missed.”

