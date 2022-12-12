Belgian prosecutors remove computer data from European Parliament offices as part of ongoing anti-corruption probe

By Chris King • 12 December 2022 • 19:16

Image of European Parliament building in Strasbourg, France. Credit: symbiot/Shutterstock.com

As part of an ongoing probe into corruption, the offices of the European Parliament were searched by Belgian prosecutors who reportedly removed computer data.

According to Belgian federal prosecutors, offices belonging to members of the European Parliament were searched today, Monday, December 12. This was conducted as part of the ongoing investigation into alleged corruption in Brussels.

Today’s operation reportedly involved the confiscation of computer data for at least 10 members of parliamentary staff detailed the Belgian prosecutor. Since last Friday 9, a total of 20 searches have taken place in Belgium.

Eva Kaili, one of the EU vice-presidents, was detained in connection with an alleged bribery plot believed to involve the World Cup host nation, Qatar. The Greek socialist MEP was one of four people arrested and charged with corruption by Belgian prosecutors.

During searches by the Belgian authorities, around €600,000 in cash was uncovered at the home of one suspect. In another MEP’s apartment, they found €150,000, while the search of a hotel room resulted in a suitcase containing several hundred thousand euros being seized.

The prosecutors revealed that all the charged suspects will appear in Brussels this Wednesday 14 at a pre-trial chamber. Members of the European Parliament are normally exempt from prosecution and can claim immunity, but when caught red-handed, that does not apply, as reported by insiderpaper.

