BREAKING UPDATE: Three children dead after falling through thin ice on Solihull lake in West Midlands Close
Trending:

Benalmadena requests residents to join in the Christmas tree competition

By Anna Ellis • 12 December 2022 • 14:08

Benalmadena requests residents to join in the Christmas tree competition. Image: Benalmadena City Council

The Councillor for Festivities, Pilar Ramirez, has confirmed the opening of the Christmas Tree Competition, organised every year by the florist Bouquet Art-Flor.

“Every year more and more people take part in this competition, presenting authentic works of art, and keeping traditions alive,” said the councillor.

“I encourage everyone to participate by sharing photographs of their Christmas trees, there will be some very interesting prizes and surprises for participators”, she concluded.

Tomas Zaragoza, the organiser of the competition, confirmed: “It is a competition that we organise from the florist Bouquet Art-Flor, but thanks to the support of the Town Hall we have achieved greater dissemination among the public.” 

“The deadline to participate will close on December 23, and during the following week, the public will vote by ‘liking’ the images that we will share on Facebook. Those interested in participating can send their photos via WhatsApp to the number (+34) 630673115”, detailed Tomas.

“We will present the prizes to the winners on the morning of January 5 and the prizes will be vouchers to spend at the florists, and other gifts provided by businesses in the municipality,” he added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading