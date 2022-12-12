Benalmadena requests residents to join in the Christmas tree competition

“Every year more and more people take part in this competition, presenting authentic works of art, and keeping traditions alive,” said the councillor.

“I encourage everyone to participate by sharing photographs of their Christmas trees, there will be some very interesting prizes and surprises for participators”, she concluded.

Tomas Zaragoza, the organiser of the competition, confirmed: “It is a competition that we organise from the florist Bouquet Art-Flor, but thanks to the support of the Town Hall we have achieved greater dissemination among the public.”

“The deadline to participate will close on December 23, and during the following week, the public will vote by ‘liking’ the images that we will share on Facebook. Those interested in participating can send their photos via WhatsApp to the number (+34) 630673115”, detailed Tomas.

“We will present the prizes to the winners on the morning of January 5 and the prizes will be vouchers to spend at the florists, and other gifts provided by businesses in the municipality,” he added.