By Chris King • 12 December 2022 • 21:06

Rock legend reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

Tim Commerford, the bass player with rock band Rage Against The Machine revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Tim Commerford, the 54-year-old bass player with rock band Rage Against The Machine revealed today, Monday, December 12, that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The musician spoke about how since he learned of his condition he has been on ‘brutal psychological journey’.

He had his prostate removed two months before the band kicked off their comeback tour earlier this summer and had never before experienced anything like the pain from the surgery.

Tim’s diagnosis was a closely guarded secret known only to his family, bandmates, and a group of close friends. The grim discovery was made when he tried to get life insurance.

“I’ve been struggling and it’s hard. It might not sound like much, but to get through a conversation and not choke up and get emotional is a win for me. It’s a little victory”, the American musician told SPIN.

“The physical suffering after the surgery, I’ve never felt pain quite like that. I’ve always felt like I had a really high tolerance for pain, and that s**t brought me to my knees”, he continued.

“After the pain went away, I still haven’t really been able to get up, even though I’m working out and doing s**t, but psychologically, the damage is severe. It’s very hard for me to not break down and get emotional”, Tim concluded.

“Music has always been there in the toughest of times.”@RATMofficial’s Tim Commerford reveals his private battle with prostate cancer Read the full interview here: https://t.co/IM9OboSuYI — SPIN (@SPIN) December 12, 2022

_________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.