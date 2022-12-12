BREAKING: Spitting Images and Annual National Food & Drink Awards producer dies Close
BREAKING: Spitting Images and Annual National Food & Drink Awards producer dies

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 December 2022 • 15:16

The well known and highly respected writer on Spitting Images Victor Lewis-Smith has died according to the Borowski PR Agency. 

The announcement came on Monday, December 12 saying that the British writer, broadcaster and satirist has died on Saturday at the age of 65.

He is said to have died in Bruges, Belgium following a short undisclosed illness. 

More details to follow.

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

