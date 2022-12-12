BREAKING: Spitting Images and Annual National Food & Drink Awards producer dies

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 December 2022 • 15:16
The announcement came on Monday, December 12 saying that the British writer, broadcaster and satirist has died on Saturday at the age of 65.
He is said to have died in Bruges, Belgium following a short undisclosed illness.
I am in deep shock, having to issue the news about the death of Victor Lewis Smith. Struggling to come to terms with the loss of a unique and irreplaceable talent.
— Mark Borkowski (@MarkBorkowski) December 12, 2022
RIP the great Victor Lewis-Smith. My friend, collaborator & force of nature. He was a literary, comedic vandal of the highest order, a gentleman,loyal pal & one of the greatest conversationalists on the planet. To happier times, old friend. I shall miss you #VictorLewismith pic.twitter.com/3YmqhyKQwi
— David Tabizel (@Tabizel) December 12, 2022
More details to follow.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
