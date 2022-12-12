BREAKING: Spitting Images and Annual National Food & Drink Awards producer dies

The announcement came on Monday, December 12 saying that the British writer, broadcaster and satirist has died on Saturday at the age of 65.

He is said to have died in Bruges, Belgium following a short undisclosed illness.

I am in deep shock, having to issue the news about the death of Victor Lewis Smith. Struggling to come to terms with the loss of a unique and irreplaceable talent. — Mark Borkowski (@MarkBorkowski) December 12, 2022

RIP the great Victor Lewis-Smith. My friend, collaborator & force of nature. He was a literary, comedic vandal of the highest order, a gentleman,loyal pal & one of the greatest conversationalists on the planet. To happier times, old friend. I shall miss you #VictorLewismith pic.twitter.com/3YmqhyKQwi — David Tabizel (@Tabizel) December 12, 2022

