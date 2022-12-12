By Matthew Roscoe • 12 December 2022 • 8:01

BREAKING: Stroypark shopping centre in Balashikha, Moscow region is on fire. Image: @Sota_Vision/Twitter

ANOTHER Russian shopping centre is on fire, this time videos show that the Stroypark shopping centre in Moscow’s region’s Balashikha is ablaze.

Videos coming from Russia on Monday, December 12, show huge black billowing smoke and red flames raging from the Stroypark shopping centre in Balashikha, Moscow region.

Ukrainian racing driver and war commentator Igor Sushko shared several videos alongside the caption: “#Russia on 🔥: Shopping mall “StroiPark” on fire today in the suburbs of #Moscow. The locals are commenting that not a day goes by now without something burning down.”

#Russia on 🔥: Shopping mall "StroiPark" on fire today in the suburbs of #Moscow. The locals are commenting that not a day goes by now without something burning down. pic.twitter.com/v4DlwxY2kj — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) December 12, 2022

While Olga Lautman shared another video alongside the caption: “Another fire in Moscow. This time at the Stroypark shopping centre.”

Another fire in Moscow. This time at the Stroypark shopping center pic.twitter.com/Y2SqKBZj8v — Olga Lautman 🇺🇦 (@OlgaNYC1211) December 12, 2022

NOELreports added: “The area of the fire is currently about 500 m². It is known about the injured security guard. As during the fire in Khimki.”

The area of the fire is currently about 500 m². It is known about the injured security guard. As during the fire in Khimki. — NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) December 12, 2022

An official press release from the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation read: Fire in a non-residential building in the urban district of Balashikha

“On 12/12/2022 at 08.33, the operational-duty shift of the TsUKS received a message about a fire in a non-residential building in the urban district of Balashikha, md. Savvino, Prigorodnaya street, house 92. “At the time of the arrival of the first fire and rescue unit, burning of garbage was observed in an open area covering an area of ​​200 sq.m. “Further information is being specified. “Attracted forces and means: 14 pieces of equipment, 45 people, including 6 pieces of equipment from the Russian Emergencies Ministry, 18 people. “Keep calm, don’t panic. Observe fire safety rules! If necessary, contact the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia at the hotline 8-(498)-505-41-70, as well as at the rescue number – 112.” According to the press service of the administration of the urban district of Balashikha, “all employees were promptly evacuated … at the moment, the special services continue to extinguish the fire.” Russian state-controlled media outlet RIA reported that one employee was injured in the 500 square metre blaze. Reports of the fire come days after a blaze broke out in a shopping centre on the road from Moscow to Leningrad.

On December 8, the fire began in the OBI hypermarket in the early hours spreading across the 18,000 square metre facility.

More to follow…

