SWAT team responding to active shooter inside Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Kentucky

By Chris King • 12 December 2022 • 23:45

Police units are responding to reports of an active shooter opening fire inside the Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Kentucky.

 

Police units are responding to reports of an active shooter this afternoon, Monday, December 12, inside the Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Kentucky. According to online reports, a number of different law enforcement agencies have been deployed to the location at 4801 on the Outer Loop in Louisville’s Okolona neighbourhood.

Beth Ruoff, a Louisville Metro Police spokesperson informed the local Courier Journal that a shooting incident was initially reported at 5:14pm.

A supervisor from MetroSafe told the news outlet that the incident was reported at 4:44pm. One person is believed to have been transferred from the location but no further information is currently available about them.

Footage posted on social media showed a SWAT team arriving at the scene where shots were reported to have been heard.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

