By Chris King • 12 December 2022 • 23:45

SWAT team responding to active shooter inside Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Kentucky

Police units are responding to reports of an active shooter opening fire inside the Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Kentucky.

Police units are responding to reports of an active shooter this afternoon, Monday, December 12, inside the Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Kentucky. According to online reports, a number of different law enforcement agencies have been deployed to the location at 4801 on the Outer Loop in Louisville’s Okolona neighbourhood.

Beth Ruoff, a Louisville Metro Police spokesperson informed the local Courier Journal that a shooting incident was initially reported at 5:14pm.

A supervisor from MetroSafe told the news outlet that the incident was reported at 4:44pm. One person is believed to have been transferred from the location but no further information is currently available about them.

Footage posted on social media showed a SWAT team arriving at the scene where shots were reported to have been heard.

DEVELOPING! Active shooter at the Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Kentucky. A number of different law enforcement organizations are reacting to a complaint of an active shooter at Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Kentucky. — 👑Helen Casey👑 (@HelenCasey1970) December 12, 2022

🚨#UPDATE: SWAT is now arriving on scene of the confirmed, shooting inside Jefferson mall in Louisville Kentucky with reports of people injured it’s currently unknown how many are at this time this is still developing pic.twitter.com/AbI2HqEsYD — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 12, 2022

🚨#BREAKING: Shots fired inside Jefferson Mall 📌#Louisville l #Kentucky Currently theirs a Massive police response at Jefferson Mall In Louisville, Kentucky, with the reports of multiple shots fired inside the mall with reports of injuries. The Mall is on lockdown pic.twitter.com/TkhUC8vf48 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 12, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

