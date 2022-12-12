BREAKING: Spitting Images and Annual National Food & Drink Awards producer dies Close
By Chris King • 12 December 2022 • 20:43

At least three people are reported to have been injured in the French town of Jeumont after a man attacked them with an axe.

 

At least three people have been injured this evening, Monday, December 12, after being attacked by a man with an axe. The incident occurred in a Lidl supermarket in the French town of Jeumont, located in Hauts-de-France.

Two of those attacked are said to be seriously hurt and were transferred to Maubeuge hospital. The third person suffered minor injuries. There is currently no news regarding the condition of the three injured members of the public.

According to bfmtv.com, the assailant was also injured after he turned his weapon on himself in an apparent attempt to take his own life.

A police source informed the news agency that the assailant entered the store: “equipped with a chopper and a knife”, and attacked “at least three people”. The same policewoman added: “There is currently no element to make any assumption about the motivation of the attacker”. She added that the man then tried to kill himself. All of the injured were ‘medically taken care of’, she said.

 

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

