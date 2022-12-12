By Matthew Roscoe • 12 December 2022 • 11:18

Czech President Milos Zeman admits he was mistaken about Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image: yakub88/Shutterstock.com

CZECH President Milos Zeman admitted he was mistaken about Russian President Vladimir Putin but said that he is fully in support of the assistance provided by his country’s government towards Ukraine.

Despite stressing he supported aid to Ukraine, Czech President Milos Zeman said that he was wrong about Putin.

“I saw him as a politician looking after the interests of his country. The aggression was against the interests of the Russian Federation. If he was not aware of this, so much the worse for him.”

However, speaking to Czech Radio on Monday, December 12, he denied he was an agent for Russia while declaring his support for Ukraine.

“Although some call me a Russian agent,” he said.

“I believe that we should stand in solidarity with the attacked.”

He noted that the assistance provided to the defending Ukraine was something he fully supported.

“Economic interests in this case must give way to security interests,” the Czech President said.

He also said that in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Milos Zeman said that the security of the Czech Republic was at risk.

“That is why I supported our assistance to Ukraine on the very first day of Russian aggression.”

As noted by Russian media outlet Gazeta, back in 2020, Zeman called Russian head Vladimir Putin a universally recognised figure of significance on the international stage and a “strong political figure.”

