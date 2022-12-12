Elche encouraged by brilliant turnout for XI Subida al Raco de la Morera running race

The mayor, Carlos Gonzalez, confirmed he appreciated “the good organisation and turnout for the event whose social objective is to raise awareness of the work of AVADOS ALPE.”

AVADOS ALPE is a non-profit association, created by a group of people affected by growth problems, who together with their families and in view of the lack of knowledge in society, institutions and the health system, aim to help all those people who find themselves in the same situation to find solutions to all the problems that affect them.

The mayor added: “More than a thousand runners took part in the eleventh Subida al Raco de la Morera, which exceeded the numbers of 2021, despite the rain, and consolidated the 14.5-kilometre recreational-sporting proposal developed in the unique natural spaces in the north of the municipality.”