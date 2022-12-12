EU Vice-President Josep Borrell laments depletion of military stocks in Europe due to assisting Ukraine

By Chris King • 12 December 2022 • 2:38

Image of EU Vice-President Josep Borrell. Credit: European Commission

Josep Borrell, the vice-President of the European Commission, spoke about the depletion of EU military stocks due to assistance to Ukraine.

Josep Borrell, the vice-President of the European Commission stated on Sunday, December 11, that stockpiles in EU countries were depleted due to the assistance afforded to Ukraine. According to him, the outbreak of hostilities was a ‘wake-up call’ for the European Union regarding the stock of weapons.

“This war has also been a wake-up call for all of us regarding our military capabilities. We gave weapons to Ukraine, but at the same time we realised that our military stocks were depleted”, Borell said, also quoted on the website of the European External Action Service.

Data from @EUDefenceAgency show Europeans are spending more on defence. Now we must also spend better and cooperate more. To support Ukraine, address urgent needs, and prepare for the future. My new blog post on #EUDefence: https://t.co/kzMSxTwM9r pic.twitter.com/7EHcn5pf7B — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) December 11, 2022

According to the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, with the outbreak of hostilities, the EU leadership realised that its defence capabilities were not enough to protect against potential threats.

On November 3, at a meeting of the G7 foreign ministers, Josep Borrell announced that the EU countries had already sent €3 billion worth of aid to Ukraine for military spending. He estimated the total amount of assistance from the EU countries to Ukraine at €22 billion.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.