Festive flamenco extravaganza in Vélez-Málaga

By Betty Henderson • 12 December 2022 • 15:37

Locals flocked to the town’s snowglobe shaped Christmas venue for a festive flamenco extravaganza on Sunday night

VÉLEZ-MÁLAGA’s Christmas programme continued to impress with a ‘Zambombá Navideña’ musical performance on Sunday, December 11.

The event was held in the purpose-built ‘carpa transparente Pazancón’ snowglobe event venue which has been assembled to host many of the town’s cultural events over the festive period. Musicians performed traditional Christmas tunes and local music to an enamoured audience who packed out the dome-shaped venue for the performance.

The event, which lasted all evening, from 8pm to 11pm featured a variety of different styles, beginning with a DJ set from DJ Nene before the highlight of the evening, a flamenco performance by local musicians. Locals took to Facebook to express their excitement at the event, thanking performers and calling it “impressive”.

Flamenco ‘Zambombas’ are traditional musical spectacles popular throughout Andalucía, and particularly in Vélez-Málaga where the event is now a staple on the local Christmas programme.

Vélez-Málaga have created a comprehensive fun-filled family Christmas programme this season which includes music events, seasonal workshops, and activities for children among other exciting events.