BREAKING UPDATE: Three children dead after falling through thin ice on Solihull lake in West Midlands

ACCORDING to reports on Monday, December 12, three young boys died after falling into a freezing lake in Solihull, West Midlands on December 11.

UPDATE: Monday, December 12 at 12.25 pm

Three children have reportedly died after falling into a freezing lake in Solihull, West Midlands.

Three boys, aged 11, 10 and eight, were rescued from the iced-over lake on December 11 before being taken to hospital.

However, despite the best effort of the medical staff, the boys were pronounced dead.

BREAKING: Three boys aged 11, 10 and eight have died after being pulled from an icy lake in Solihull on Sunday, West Midlands Police has said. pic.twitter.com/T8XDi802Pf — TalkTV (@TalkTV) December 12, 2022

UPDATE: Sunday, December 11 at 10pm

Four children are said to be in critical condition with two more feared missing after falling through thin ice into freezing water at a lake in the West Midlands town of Solihull.

As reported in a press conference this evening, Sunday, December 11, four children are said to be in ‘critical’ condition this evening after they fell through thin ice on a lake in the West Midlands town of Solihull.

They were rushed to a hospital after being pulled from the icy water in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst. Two were taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and the other two were admitted to Birmingham Heartlands Hospital. There has been no update on their condition.

Two other kids are still feared to be missing after divers scoured the lake, with a search and rescue operation scheduled to continue into the night. It was confirmed at the press conference that emergency responders had entered the water and rescued the four kids.

Our specialist water teams are continuing their search and rescue operation in the Babbs Mill Park area of #Solihull.

Please monitor this page on our website for further details: https://t.co/OZBSY8xBKb — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) December 11, 2022

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed that the four rescued children were in a state of cardiac arrest. They were ‘actively treated’ at the scene they added.

According to eyewitnesses, the kids had been playing on the frozen lake when the surface cracked and they fell into the freezing water. Onlookers had apparently shouted at them, warning them to get off the ice before it gave way.

It is believed that some friends attempted to assist the stricken children, only to end up in trouble as well, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

UPDATE: Sunday, December 11 at 8:25pm

A search and rescue operation was launched by the West Midlands emergency services after they reported several people had fallen through thin ice into freezing water. A major incident has been declared. West Midlands Police have confirmed a number of casualties are in a ‘critical condition’.

According to Birmingham Live, specialist water rescue teams are searching in the lake. Their reporter Josh Sandiford, said @joshsandiford_ that he is currently at Chelmsley Wood Police Station where a press conference is due to take place shortly.

Huge numbers of emergency services are at the scene of the serious incident at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull. @WestMidsFire say it is a search and rescue operation after reports people fell through the ice on the pond. @bbcwm @bbcmtd pic.twitter.com/QZBN7mnWY0 — Megan Jones (@MegannJ) December 11, 2022

Sunday, December 11 at 6:03pm

Emergency services are reportedly dealing with a serious incident this afternoon, Sunday, December 11, in the West Midlands town of Solihull. Multiple people are believed to be in critical condition after being pulled out of a lake with water in freezing temperatures.

According to police reports, the incident occurred in the Kingshurst area at Babbs Mill Park on Fordbridge Road. Firefighting crews from the West Midlands Fire Service are also in attendance.

Ambulances and police vehicles are parked up as far as Stonebridge Crescent estate, all along Fordbridge Road, with roads currently cordoned off, as reported by birminghammail.co.uk.

“You can hear sirens, everywhere you look there’s blue lights”, tweeted Tony Larner, the head of Birmingham Live @tlarner.

We are currently at the scene of a serious incident at Babbs Mill Park, Fordbridge Road, #Kingshurst, #Solihull. A number of people have been pulled from a lake and are being transported to hospital. They are believed to be in a critical condition. pic.twitter.com/lYUB6kZJRK — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) December 11, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

