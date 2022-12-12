By EWN • 12 December 2022 • 11:50

Grow your wallet multiple fold by buying Polkadot, Decentraland and Dogeliens

If you’re like most crypto traders, chances are high that you’re only interested in making plenty of money. But this is easier said than done. The coin market is volatile. While you can profit from price movements in the crypto space, things change quickly, and your profit may vanish entirely. You need to learn how to make the correct type of purchase that will keep your crypto portfolio profitable. So, which coins are reliable options to purchase?

Keep reading to find out about Polkadot (DOT), Decentraland (MANA), and Dogeliens (DOGET).

We’ve compiled a list of cryptocurrencies with impressive features that will make traders interested in being part of the project. Let’s begin!

Polkadot connects Crypto Users

So, why should anyone buy Polkadot? The answer is quite simple. Polkadot is the future of the cryptocurrency market. You see, Polkadot is responsible for uniting the cryptocurrency market and ensuring that different blockchains can communicate. The developers of this token are committed to creating a network of interconnected blockchains. They want to ensure that blockchains can communicate freely with each other.

Never before has there been a cryptocurrency that has failed to focus on itself. Instead, Polkadot is focused on the growth of the coin market. This utility will drive its price higher. DOT is the token that’s used on this platform.

Decentraland grows the Metaverse

If you’re active in the digital space, you should have heard something about the Metaverse. This is a virtual reality world where people can communicate like the real world. The metaverse has become more popular as people begin to see it as an alternative form of interaction.

Decentraland allows users to purchase digital plots of land on the metaverse. This means that you’ll own a piece of land in the digital world. You’re free to do as you wish with your land. You may improve it or sell it for a higher price at a future date. MANA is the native token on this project.

Dogeliens raises a Metaverse Army

Dogeliens is a combination of Dog and Aliens. Despite the exciting origin of this token’s name, there are clear signs that the project has what it takes to do well. Dogeliens aims to transform everything that we know about the DeFi sector. This project aims to be the puppet master of the defi new industry. This means that the developers of this token wish that their project becomes a front-runner in the crypto space. Due to the amount of work that’s put into this token presently, you may find it as one of the top alternatives in the coin market within the next few years.

Dogeliens adopts a system where there will be several crypto users supporting the development of the project. Each of these users must be actively a part of this project and with a positive approach. These users will be responsible for this project to new levels. These users will be responsible for deciding the next stage of development for the token. They will adopt a system where everyone gets a chance to have their voice heard. Everyone is welcome to be a part of Dogeliens. You can purchase this token on package swap. Dogeliens is hosted on the Binance Smart Chain. Therefore, DOGET is a BEP-20 token.

Another impressive thing to note about Dogeliens is the Dogeliens academy. This academy will be a big part of the push for the worldwide adoption of cryptocurrencies. They believe that by educating people about the benefits of cryptocurrencies, they can make it easier to get these coins the attention they need. There are videos of educating content on this academy. That’s without considering the articles that are also on the blockchain.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

