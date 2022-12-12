By Matthew Roscoe • 12 December 2022 • 7:43
Japanese singer Ichiro Mizuki dubbed the "king of anime songs" dies aged 74. Image: Ichiro Mizuki/Twitter
According to early reports coming out of Japan on Monday, December 12, the singer dubbed the “king of anime songs”, Ichiro Mizuki, passed away on December 6 at the age of 74.
In July, Mizuki, who was best known for singing the theme songs of anime TV series’ “Mazinger Z” and “Kamen Rider”, revealed he was undergoing treatment for lung cancer, according to The Japan News.
His agency posted the news on his official Twitter account alongside the caption: “To everyone who always supports us. We apologise for the very sad news. I believe that although life may end, the song and soul are immortal.”
— Ichiro Mizuki (@aniki_z) December 12, 2022
Tributes poured into social media.
“Man synonymous with super robot and tokusatsu theme songs. One who paved the way for many musicians to follow in spreading hot-blooded heroisms through songs. Rest in peace, Ichiro Mizuki. Our beloved Aniki,” one person wrote.
Another person said: “He really sounded like he was dead-set on making a comeback after his condition improves too, that’s disheartening to think about with this in mind. His soul lives on through his music, themes of heroes and giants of steel that fight for all that is good.”
While another person said: “Thank you, Ichiro Mizuki.”
“Rest in peace, Ichiro Mizuki. An absolute legend. Your songs have been a part of me and family’s life. A go to for karaoke nights for us especially. I’m glad to be able to sing your songs on stream as well. Thank you, Aniki,” wrote another person on Twitter.
The news of Ichiro Mizuki’s death comes months after the Japanese voice actor Hiroshi Otake died following acute heart failure.
On August 1, Hiroshi Otake, a beloved Japanese voice actor, died at the age of 90.
