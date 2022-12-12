By Matthew Roscoe • 12 December 2022 • 7:43

Japanese singer Ichiro Mizuki dubbed the "king of anime songs" dies aged 74. Image: Ichiro Mizuki/Twitter

TRIBUTES flooded social media following the death of Japanese singer Ichiro Mizuki dubbed the “king of anime songs”.

According to early reports coming out of Japan on Monday, December 12, the singer dubbed the “king of anime songs”, Ichiro Mizuki, passed away on December 6 at the age of 74.

In July, Mizuki, who was best known for singing the theme songs of anime TV series’ “Mazinger Z” and “Kamen Rider”, revealed he was undergoing treatment for lung cancer, according to The Japan News.

His agency posted the news on his official Twitter account alongside the caption: “To everyone who always supports us. We apologise for the very sad news. I believe that although life may end, the song and soul are immortal.”