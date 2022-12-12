Jazz trio wows musical fans at Nerja performance

By Betty Henderson • 12 December 2022 • 14:20

Jazz fans in Nerja were in for a treat with a special performance from the Isaac Pascual Trio at the end a popular jazz series in the town

AN outstanding jazz performance delighted an audience in Nerja on Friday, December 9 in Nerja. The Isaac Pascual Trio performed live as part of a jazz series hosted by the Ventana Abierta Jazz Club.

Isaac Pascual is an accomplished pianist from the nearby city of Malaga, he was born in Antequera and developed his musical talent with studies in the musical conservatories of Antequera, Granada, and Malaga, as well as studying jazz and contemporary music at university in Madrid.

Pascual performed alongside double bassist, Rafa Sibajas, and drummer, Sergio Díaz, who each brought their talent to put on a unique jazz show for listeners in Nerja.

The group performed classical jazz hits, as well as numbers from their own studio album ‘Traselalba’, which combines traditional jazz with aspects of rock and pop music and reflects upon Pascual’s journey as a solo artist and group performer.

The trio received rapturous applause from the audience throughout the performance in the packed venue at Calle Granada 3. The jazz club is set to return with more performance dates in the new year.