Meme Coins taking over as Dogecoin (DOGE) Takes Solana’s (SOL) Position – Good sign for Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

By EWN • 12 December 2022 • 11:30

The crypto market is constantly changing and in recent days, we have seen this first-hand. As the market dipped once again this year, we have seen the positioning of the established cryptocurrency lose its rankings. With meme coins becoming more and more popular among crypto users, is this a good sign for the new meme coin, Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

Dogecoin replaces Solana

Solana (SOL) has been a popular cryptocurrency for a while and is known as Ethereum’s biggest competitor. Standing out from the rest, Solana is known to be the fastest-processing crypto in the world. To compare it to Ethereum, Solana can process 3000 transactions per second, which is a significant difference from Ethereum being able to process only 22 transactions per second.

Dubbed the Ethereum killer, Solana has been doing exceptionally well since its release in 2021. However, SOL has taken a tumble. Meme coins have become immensely popular recently which is proven by the rise of DOGE. Taking over Solana’s position, Dogecoin is representing the interest in meme coins altogether. When Dogecoin was released in 2013, users realised that they could enjoy and trade crypto whilst being a part of a community, bonding over internet memes. Since Dogecoin’s success, hundreds of meme coins have entered the market in hopes to reach the same level.

Good sign for Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin to enter the market and is currently in presale. As meme coins are growing and becoming more popular, this is a good sign for Big Eyes Coin as it is likely that users will be looking for new meme coins to invest in.

Big Eyes Coin ensures to stand out from the crowd and has differentiated itself as a meme coin. For example, it has turned away from the typical dog-themed meme coin and has opted for the opposite – a cat coin. This way, Big Eyes Coin is not associated with any other meme coins such as Dogecoin or Shiba Inu. Instead, it has the opportunity to stand on its own and become successful due to its strength as a project and platform.

Intending to create a platform for users to enjoy, Big Eyes Coin puts the wants and needs of its community of users above all else. Soon to release a collection of NFTs, Big Eyes Coin has also created the Big Eyes Sushi Crew which is an exclusive club for NFT holders.

Additionally, Big Eyes Coin has a charity wallet in which 5% of BIG tokens are donated to ocean-saving charities as a means to give back to the planet.

With DOGE rising in the crypto space, it seems as if meme coins are only growing further.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

