Mystery as US Justice Department announces alleged Lockerbie bomber is in custody

Masoud is alleged to have flown under orders to Malta with a suitcase containing an explosive device in December 1988. He then stayed in a hotel for several days where he prepared the explosive device which involved setting a timer for it to detonate exactly 11 hours later.

Early on December 21, Fhimah – who worked as a security official for Libyan Arab Airlines, along with al-Megrahi – then met Masoud at Malta’s Luqa airport and took custody of a suitcase containing the active bomb. The unaccompanied case was allegedly subsequently checked onto an Air Malta flight to Frankfurt.

On arrival in Germany, the suitcase was transferred onto Pan Am Flight 103A headed for London Heathrow. This was the feeder flight for the eventual Pan Am 103 flight that exploded over Lockerbie at 33,000ft just 38 minutes after leaving London.

In 2012, Masoud allegedly confessed to his role in the bombing while in custody. He also admitted his part in the explosion that destroyed the LaBelle Discotheque in Berlin in 1986. That blast took the lives of three people – US soldiers and a Turkish citizen – and injured 230 others in a nightspot frequented by US servicemen.

Exactly how Masoud ended up in American hands is still a mystery and there has been no official information released by US officials about how or where he was detained.

According to a local media report in Libya last month – quoting the current head of Intelligence in Tripoli – he was allegedly ‘abducted’ from Libyan custody by a ‘squad of unknown affiliation, without any significant coordination with the intelligence service’.

A secret deal to hand Masoud over was forged between US officials and the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU) according to London-based Asharq Al-Awsat. They suggested that a blind eye was turned by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, the head of the GNU in return for American recognition of his government.

A spokesperson for Scotland’s Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “The families of those killed in the Lockerbie bombing have been told that the suspect Abu Agila Mohammad Masud Kheir Al-Marimi is in US custody”.

“Scottish prosecutors and police, working with UK government and US colleagues, will continue to pursue this investigation, with the sole aim of bringing those who acted along with al-Megrahi to justice”, they continued.

“Our loved ones will never be forgotten, and those who are responsible for their murder on December 21, 1988, must face justice”, concluded the statement, without mentioning when Masud was handed over to the Americans.

