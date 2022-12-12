Nerja’s iconic living nativity to return on Sunday, December 18

By Betty Henderson • 12 December 2022 • 15:17

Scenes from Nerja’s ‘living nativity’ last year, which is set to return to the town this weekend, interpreting the traditional bible story

NERJA’S live nativity scene is set to return to the town’s Plaza de Andalucía, bringing the Christmas magic to life. The ‘living nativity’ scene sees local people interpret the traditional nativity scene in a fascinating performance that engages all of the senses for visitors.

The event was launched at a ceremony on Sunday, December 11, where this year’s poster was presented to the public. The poster features unusual artwork by local artist, David Navas, and was presented by organisers including local parish priest, Francisco Javier Velasco., before a performance by the Alminares de Nerja choir.

Various scenes carefully decorated with intricate details will bring ancient Bethlehem to life on the streets of Nerja. Live nativities are traditional cultural events in Andalucía, and Nerja’s event has been recognised as an event of tourist interest by Malaga council since 2020.

This year’s live nativity will be held on Sunday, December 18 in the town’s Plaza de Andalucía from 4pm until 8pm. Visitors can view the scenes on a walking tour from Calle María Muñoz la Pulga to the Plaza de Andalucía during the event.