Putin ducks scrutiny as cancels his annual press conference

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 December 2022 • 15:02

Vladimir Putin - Credit Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cancelled his annual press conference for the first time in 10 years, which in the past had allowed journalists to get answers to questions on an array of topics.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson told reporters on Monday, December 12 that the event was being cancelled and may be held at a later date.

He said: “As for the big press conference, yes, it won’t happen before the New Year.

“But we hope that the president will still find an opportunity to talk with [journalists], as he regularly does, including during foreign [visits].”

Putin has held such a conference almost every year since he came to power and ordinarily is open to questions about the economy, foreign policy etc. However, this year the conference has been postponed indefinitely without any reason being given.

Speculation is that Putin wishes to evade questions around the “special mission” in Ukraine, which are bound to dominate any press conference at which the international press is given the opportunity to ask questions.

Putin is known to be sensitive to any discussion of the success or otherwise of the mission, having had the Kremlin stage manage other engagements to limit embarrassment and questions around his competence.

The press conferences have in the past lasted a couple of hours with last year’s event inviting 500 Russian and foreign journalists that were handpicked by the Kremlin. Many of those invited did not, however, make the journey due to COVID-19 restrictions in force at the time. Typically the Kremlin invites those that it is comfortable with, whereas independent media in Russia that is critical of his rule are generally overlooked.

Novaya Gazeta, whose editor-in-chief had just been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, received no invite last year and did not expect to receive one this year.

At last year’s event when questions around potential conflict in Ukraine were asked, Putin said: “This is not our choice, we do not want this.”

Then he was happy to talk about Ukraine but as the war drags on he is less inclined to be put on the spot resulting in the annual press conference being cancelled.

