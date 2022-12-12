By Matthew Roscoe • 12 December 2022 • 9:00

Qatari photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam dies suddenly at Qatar World Cup. Image: Zahid Alam Art/Shutterstock.com

FOLLOWING the sudden death of US journalist Grant Wahl, reports coming in on Monday, December 12 suggest that Qatari photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam also died suddenly in Qatar.

According to Gulf Times, Qatari photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam, who was working for Al Kass TV, died suddenly on Sunday, December 11.

“Al-Misslam, a Qatari, died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” Gulf Times tweeted.

“We believe in Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family.”

Al Kass TV photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam passed away recently.

Al- Misslam, a Qatari, died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We believe in Allah's mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/M1ZyoBJWkW — Gulf-Times (@GulfTimes_QATAR) December 10, 2022

Journalist Monica Grayley confirmed the news, writing on Twitter: “A second journalist dies in Qatar whilst covering the #WorldCup. Photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam from Qatari news channel Al Kass TV passed away on Saturday; a day before that, US soccer journalist Grant Wahl, 48, collapsed at the match between Argentina and the Netherlands.”

A second journalist dies in Qatar whilst covering the #WorldCup. Photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam from Qatari news channel Al Kass TV passed away on Saturday; a day before that, US soccer journalist Grant Wahl, 48, collapsed at the match between Argentina and the Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/yy7tXdQl8B — Monica Grayley (@MonicaGrayley) December 11, 2022

Tributes flooded social media following the sudden death of Khalid al-Misslam.

One person wrote: “Qatar photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam died suddenly in Qatar, less than 24 hours after the death of US journalist Grant Wahl. R.I.P Khalid. ♥️”

Qatar photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam died suddenly in Qatar, less than 24 hours after the death of US journalist Grant Wahl. R.I.P Khalid. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/iDQmQ88QV3 — Paul, Manc Bald and Bred (@MufcWonItAll) December 11, 2022

As noted, the news comes just days after popular US journalist Grant Wahl died of a suspected heart attack.

Wahl’s death came after ITV Sport announced the tragic death of Roger Pearce.

Just before the start of the Group B clash between the USA and Wales on Monday, November 21, ITV Sport announced that Roger Pearce, who was working in Qatar as the technical director of their 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage, had sudden passed away.

Presenter Mark Pougatch said at the time: “We have some very sad news to bring you from here in Qatar. ITV’s Technical Director Roger Pearce, who was here embarking on his eighth World Cup has sadly passed away.

“Roger and his team are the brilliant people who bring the pictures into your homes and make it all happen. Roger was a hugely respected figure in the TV sports broadcasting industry”.

Mark continued: “For ITV, he’s been instrumental in the logistical planning and delivery of Rugby World Cups as well as the football World Cups and the Euros.

“He always had a smile on his face and left a smile on your face, he was utterly dedicated, professional, charming, and hugely popular, he’ll be missed by so many people inside the industry and at home.”

