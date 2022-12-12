Roman revival in Rincón de La Victoria

By Betty Henderson • 12 December 2022 • 13:35

An ancient Roman villa in Rincón de La Victoria will open its doors to the public with interactive experiences for all ages

RINCÓN de La Victoria is poised for a major cultural moment as a Roman villa in the town is set to be opened to the public for the first time on Monday, December 19. The new attraction is the product of a refurbishment project to allow visitors to discover the town’s Roman history.

Villa Antiopa is located in the Torre de Bengalbón area of the town and offers an immersive experience for visitors seeking to learn more about the Roman civilisation in Rincón de La Victoria and its legacy on the town.

The historic attraction aims to cater to a range of visitors with accessibility options for disabled visitors, activities for children and older visitors, and tourist information available in a variety of languages. There are eight spaces in the villa including historical and archaeological exhibitions.

Local residents will be able to enjoy free entry to the site for the first four days after it opens on Monday, December 19. Afterwards, tickets for visits will be priced between €4 and €6 and can be purchased online at: www.turismoenrincon.es or in-person by visiting the site.