By Matthew Roscoe • 12 December 2022 • 11:46

Russia-US relations at "point of no return" says Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister. Image: @RussianEmbassy/Twitter

ACCORDING to Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Russian relations with the US are at the “point of no return,” as reported on Monday, December 12.

A tweet from the Russian Embassy in the UK revealed that Sergei Ryabkov said Russia-US relations are at the “point of no return”.

“US hostile actions and arrogant disregard for Russia’s legitimate demands for security guarantees, incl non-deployment of strike weapons near the Russian border, non-expansion of NATO, return of its military potential to 1997 level, brought Russia-US relations to a point of no return,” the tweet read.

#Ryabkov: #US hostile actions & arrogant disregard for #Russia’s legitimate demands for security guarantees, incl non-deployment of strike weapons near 🇷🇺border, non-expansion of #NATO, return of its military potential to 1997 level, brought 🇷🇺🇺🇸relations to a point of no return. pic.twitter.com/5F6fCQ6Gue — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) December 12, 2022

People commented on the statement from Ryabkov.

One person said: “You invaded a nation and commit war crimes and you want people to treat you nice? Lol.”

You invaded a nation and commit war crimes and you want people to treat you nice? Lol. — Dr CactusCocktail (@CactusCocktail) December 12, 2022

While another person wrote: “Have you ever heard the phrase… ” you have made your bed, now you can lie in it… “. What believable security guarantees will you offer Ukraine in return?”

Have you ever heard the phrase… " you have made your bed, now you can lie in it… ". What believable security guarantees will you offer Ukraine in return? — Chris Wyatt (@ChrisWy72553421) December 12, 2022

His comments come after Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, announced on Sunday, December 11, that Russia is stepping up the production of the ‘most powerful weapons of destruction.’

Following reports that the US Pentagon had no longer banned Ukraine from attacking targets in Russia after claiming ‘the situation had changed’, Medvedev said that Russia was ramping up production of its most powerful weapons.

Taking to his Telegram channel, Medvedev said that Russia is not only fighting Ukraine in Kyiv but also around the world.

“It is much more difficult for us – our enemy is not only entrenched in the Kyiv province of our native ‘Little Russia’. He is in Europe, North America, Japan, Australia, New Zealand…,” Medvedev said.

“So we are ramping up production of the most powerful means of defeat. Including those based on new principles.”

As noted, reports from Washington suggested that the US had revised its assessment of the threat posed by Moscow, and no longer insisted that Kyiv not strike at Russian territories.

The switch in stance from America was reportedly due to an increase in Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.