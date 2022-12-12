BREAKING UPDATE: Three children dead after falling through thin ice on Solihull lake in West Midlands Close
Trending:

San Roque is set to proceed with the activation of the new generation mobile network

By Anna Ellis • 12 December 2022 • 13:43

San Roque is set to proceed with the activation of the new generation mobile network. Image: thinkhubstudio/Shutterstock.com

The Councillor for Technology, Jose David Ramos Montero, has confirmed that the company in charge, Llega 700, has a free telephone number (+34 900 833 999) in case technical assistance or troubleshooting is required.

Llega700 confirmed that the technology provided on the 700 and 800 MHz frequency bands was previously used by Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT). Its advantage is that it provides better indoor coverage and the widest possible coverage.

Llega 700 added that if users detect any type of problem with the display of DTT channels they can call the freephone number and a qualified technician will go to the location where the problem has been detected and will proceed to carry out the necessary refurbishment work to solve it, at no cost to the user.

This upgrade will improve internet connection speeds, TV, video and music on-demand services, as well as dozens of new services that will be launched in the coming years.

Users can also find all the necessary information on the website www.llega700.es.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading