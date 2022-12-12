San Roque is set to proceed with the activation of the new generation mobile network

Llega700 confirmed that the technology provided on the 700 and 800 MHz frequency bands was previously used by Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT). Its advantage is that it provides better indoor coverage and the widest possible coverage.

Llega 700 added that if users detect any type of problem with the display of DTT channels they can call the freephone number and a qualified technician will go to the location where the problem has been detected and will proceed to carry out the necessary refurbishment work to solve it, at no cost to the user.

This upgrade will improve internet connection speeds, TV, video and music on-demand services, as well as dozens of new services that will be launched in the coming years.

Users can also find all the necessary information on the website www.llega700.es.