Toncoin (TON) and BudBlockz (BLUNT) – Which Altcoin offers better growth?

Some cryptocurrencies have started gaining increasing attention in the aftermath of valuations in the sector plunging to all-time lows. Toncoin and BudBlockz are two such projects that continue to elicit strong interest. With both offering tremendous opportunities for growth, the big question is, which one fares better?

BudBlockz Growing Utility

BudBlockz is one project on the cusp of surpassing some of the most beloved tokens, such as Toncoin. The project has set out to change the world of cannabis and, in the process, explore a multi-billion-dollar opportunity. Key to its long-term prospects and why it offers better growth than Toncoin has to do with the unveiling of its decentralised cannabis e-commerce platform.

The first-of-its-kind decentralised platform aims to bridge the gap between cannabis and cryptocurrencies. Additionally, it will provide a way for cannabis enthusiasts to access an array of cannabis products securely and in complete privacy. It connects real marijuana markets with customers across the globe.

BLUNT is the native token powering the BudBlockz ecosystem and enables the straightforward buying and selling of cryptocurrencies. It will also double up as a governance token, offering holders the right to vote on any proposals for the project.

Decentralised Finance Opportunity

BudBlockz offers a powerful decentralised finance platform dubbed BudSwap that enables peer-to-peer borrowing and lending of cryptocurrencies. The platform will allow people to exchange various cryptocurrencies without the involvement of any middleman.

Amid the transition from centralised systems to decentralised systems, BudBlockz stands to generate significant value with its decentralised exchange. The exchange will also offer staking capabilities allowing users to generate some passive income by locking some of their BLUNT tokens to help provide liquidity in the DeFi platform.

BudBlockz has also set sights on the non-fungible token (NFT) market with the unveiling of Ganja Guruz, its premium collection. The NFT can be bought using BLUNT tokens, and accord users several benefits, including membership access to various cannabis farms and dispensaries. In addition, the NFTs will also allow holders to invest in fractional stakes in cannabis farms.

Toncoin Prospects

On the other hand, Toncoin is a cryptocurrency project backed by messaging app Telegram with over 300 million users. The project came into being with the ultimate goal of making it easier for users to send and receive money quickly and easily.

As a layer1 blockchain project, Toncoin has set out to facilitate low-cost and speedy transactions. As a result, it boasts tremendous growth opportunities, given the community’s strong support. Backing from a significant company that supports peer-to-peer transactions also underscores its growth opportunities.

Bottom Line

BudBlockz offers better growth opportunities than Toncoin. Its focus on the cannabis sector exposes it to multi-billion-dollar opportunities while enabling cannabis product transactions. Additionally, there is much room for growth around decentralised finance and non-fungible tokens. In contrast, Toncoin’s growth prospects depend on its ability to enable low-cost superfast transactions

