Top Tokens to Buy in 2023: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Firepin Token (FRPN), and Tora Inu (TORA)

By EWN • 12 December 2022 • 12:00

It’s been a bearish year for crypto, but investors are still buying up Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Firepin Token (FRPN), and Tora Inu (TORA) in abundance. Orbeon Protocol is in its presale phase and is expected to surge by over 6000% in the weeks to come. Let’s go over each token to see what has investors so excited.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol is venture capital revolutionised. The decentralised investment platform allows startups to mint NFTs that represent equity in exciting, early stage startups. Retail investors can buy and trade these NFTs at prices as low as $1. These fractional investments remove gatekeepers from the space by giving everyone a chance to be a VC.

Orbeon Protocol has a “Fill or Kill” mechanism that automatically returns funds to investors if a fundraising round falls short. Orbeon Protocol has also recently announced a “Winner’s Circle” VIP club where members get a super rare NFT that unlocks perks like face-to-face meetings with startup founders and special access to private funding rounds.

The Orbeon ecosystem is powered by its ORBN token. Holders of the token enjoy benefits like governance, staking, and much more. The total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and each one is currently valued at $0.030.

Market experts predict a price increase of at least 6000% to $0.24 in the weeks ahead – That’s a massive 60x return from the initial price of $0.004.

Firepin (FRPN)

Firepin is a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) that promises to usher in a “metaverse universe.” The Firepin team’s vision is to use the funds from its users to build a Firepin metaverse, NFTs, and VR video games while also investing in other high-potential metaverse projects. Firepin wants to use its tokens to fuel the entire metaverse, not just its own project. Firepin offers staking, farming, and multichain versatility for a smooth user experience. Firepin’s FRPN token is down from its all-time high, but it’s far from out. The price reduction is just one more reason that investors are looking to buy more Firepin, according to the market analysts.

Tora Inu (TORA)

Tora Inu likes to bring the fun in the form of a play-to-earn platform and a meme coin. The doge-inspired coin can be purchased with crypto or a credit card, which might be why buyers are starting to grab the coin. Tora Inu has raised just over $360,000 out of $425,000 of its phase 1 presale goal at the time of writing so it looks like Tora Inu will hit its goal. The Tora Inu team has apparently been verified by CoinSniper and the contract was audited by Solid Proof. As such, Tora Inu has some credibility behind it. However, investors should research both of these claims to protect their investment. Tora Inu and its currency TORA have created quite the buzz in the past couple of weeks. As it stands, Tora Inu remains a popular choice.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido