Will the full-on community token, Big Eyes Coin, be able to contribute to the already established ecosystem like The Sandbox and Cardano?

The unique meme token, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is one of the latest cryptocurrencies to join the crypto market. It looks forward to transferring wealth and adding value to the DeFi (decentralised finance) ecosystem. But is there any chance it can outpace the existing altcoins, such as The Sandbox (SAND) and Cardano (ADA)? Read till the end to know this, besides understanding the economics of these three crypto coins.

The Sandbox (SAND): Blockchain platform for the gaming community

The Sandbox (SAND) is a decentralised network based on the ‘Play-to-earn’ protocol. It is a blockchain-based crypto coin that allows users to buy, sell and build digital assets in the virtual world. It aims to link blockchain technology with mainstream gaming. Buyers will get the rewards as digital assets by participating in the game economy. SAND’s Metaverse lets its users partake in the development and upgradation of the token. CoinMarketCap ranks The Sandbox (SAND) in the top 50 currencies. When writing this article, the coin costs less than a dollar. It lets its buyers buy a bunch of them. The all-time high value was $8.44 around a year ago.

Cardano (ADA): A secure and scalable decentralised network

Cardano (ADA) aspires to build a secure and more transparent society. It uses the Proof-of-stake blockchain mechanism that costs less energy than the proof-of-work algorithm. Peer review of every latest technology is done before their validation. The Shelley upgrade by ADA aims to make it more decentralised than other blockchains. Its users have the opportunity to make smart contracts. They can build blockchain-based decentralised apps (dApps). The overall scalability of the network is improved. Currently, you can buy ADA tokens for under $0.5. CoinMarketCap ranks ADA in the top 15 crypto coins. It’s All-time high value was at $3.10 when recorded a year ago. The market cap value of the coin is nearly 10-11 billion dollars.

Big Eyes Coin (Big): Promoting self-propagation of the Blockchain Ecosystem.

It is a community-owned meme token based on an anime-styled cat’s cuteness and attraction. This cute cat aims to save the ocean by offering plenty of services to its buyers. In its presale stage, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) seems to shift wealth into the decentralised finance ecosystem. The coin majorly focuses on the charity drive. It has kept 1% tokens for charity purposes. BIG token buyers will also be able to buy NFTs. NFTs are used to transform blockchain into a more reliable platform. Users can get benefits from both NFTs and the DeFi ecosystem through this platform. The token aims to launch various social channels to create a fun and encouraging atmosphere for buyers. There’s a dynamic tax system along with tax-free shopping.

How to join the presale stage 7 of Big Eyes Coin (Big)?

In this stage, you can buy 3181.82 coins for just one dollar. Have a look at the complete guide on how to join the presale.

In step 1, all you need to do is to install a wallet on your device. MetaMask wallet is recommended for PC and Trust Wallet for your mobile phones. Step 2 of the purchase includes connecting the wallet with the website. Press the “Connect Wallet” option. Select the recommended way from the following three:

Buy ETH or BNB with your card and exchange them for BIG.

Buy BIG tokens directly with ETH or BNB.

Buy with USDT. It demands you keep at least $20 in your wallet.

In the final step, buy your desired number of tokens and claim them after the presale ends.

In the crypto market, every new coin aims to achieve some big milestones, but things don’t always go planned here. In the most recent stage of the presale, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) seems to merge features from different blockchain platforms.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

