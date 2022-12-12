Winter wonderland in Almuñécar with a festive Christmas village

By Betty Henderson • 12 December 2022 • 14:50

ALMUÑÉCAR is in for a festive treat this month with a Christmas village offering a range of themed activities and shopping opportunities for locals and visitors. The Christmas village is set to take place at the Feria de Día, near to the Río Verde children’s park on the outskirts of the town.

The Poblado Navideño Christmas village opens on Friday, December 16, and will be open for the entire festive period until Sunday, January 8, offering three weeks of fun. Attractions at the event include fairground rides, bouncy castles, and game stalls. The fair will also offer delicious seasonal food and drinks for visitors to try.

Almuñécar’s Christmas village is just one of more than 40 activities scheduled to take place in the town over the festive period. It follows on from the town’s Christmas lights switch-on which took place last week on Wednesday, December 7, launching the exciting and varied cultural programme.

Councillor for Culture, Alberto García Gilabert, encouraged all locals to get involved, “to experience a Christmas full of happiness”.