12 December 2022

BREAKING: Young footballer dies after sudden collapse during game in Spain's Malaga. Image: CD Puerto Malagueño Ciudad Jardín G.I./Facebook

A YOUNG footballer has died after suddenly collapsing during a game in Malaga, Spain, as reported on Monday, December 12.

Heartbreaking news coming out of Costa del Sol’s Malaga after it was announced that a young footballer died suddenly after collapsing during a game in the Third Andalucian Children’s League on Sunday, December 11.

A 13-year-old boy, Marvellous Onanefe Johnson, collapsed five minutes before the end of the clash between CD Puerto Malagueño Ciudad Jardín and UD Prados.

His side, CD Puerto Malagueño Ciudad Jardín, announced the tragic news on Facebook.

“Yesterday was a tough day for CD Puerto Malagueño Ciudad Jardín G.I,” the club wrote.

“In the match played in the 3ª Andaluza Infantil against U.D. Los Prados, 5 minutes before the end of the match, something unexpected happened, our player MARVELLOUS ONANEFE JOHNSON, 13 years old, collapsed on the pitch.”

It added: “After a few moments of uncertainty for all those attending the match and club staff and after the resuscitation attempt by the local police and 061, our player could not be resuscitated.

“From CD Puerto Malagueño, we give our sincere condolences to the parents and family after the tragic outcome.

“These are very hard times for our club, we have never experienced anything like this before.

“An angel has gone to heaven, life is very unfair.

“Wherever you are Marvellous, we will keep you all in our hearts. D.E.P.”

The Andalucian Football Federation has also published a statement of condolences: “Greatly moved by the loss of Marvellous, a boy of only 13 years old who leaves us heartbroken and empty at this time. Football in Malaga and Andalusia is in mourning for this death.

“From the Royal Andalusian Football Federation and on behalf of all those who make up the Andalusian football family, we send our condolences to his parents, his family and his club, CD Puerto Malagueño Ciudad Jardín.”

😭Conmovidos enormemente por la pérdida de MARVELLOUS😭, un chico de sólo 13 años que nos deja desconsolados y vacíos en estos momentos.

Desde @RFAF y en nombre del FÚTBOL ANDALUZ trasmitimos nuestro pésame a sus padres, familia y a su club @cdpuertoMLG #DEPMarvellous pic.twitter.com/d8IFpfs27T — RFAF (@RFAF) December 12, 2022

The Malaga Football Association wrote: “This weekend’s matchday ends in a tragic way, after the death of the player MARVELLOUS ONANEFE JOHNSON, 13 years old, from @cdpuertoMLG, in the league match against @UDLOSPRADOS. D.E.P. Much strength to his family, friends and teammates. 🙏🙏🙏💙🤍💙”

La jornada de este fin de semana, finaliza de manera trágica, tras el fallecimiento del jugador MARVELLOUS ONANEFE JOHNSON, de 13 años, del @cdpuertoMLG, en el partido de liga que le enfrentaba a la @UDLOSPRADOS. D.E.P. mucha fuerza a su familia, amigos y compañeros. 🙏🙏🙏💙🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/NWmNqMvrbZ — RFAF – Delegación de Málaga (@RFAFMalaga) December 12, 2022

Tributes flooded social media for the young footballer.

One person wrote: “I PRAY FOR THE ETERNAL REST OF THE PLAYER AND FOR HIS FAMILY. Mourning and grief in grassroots football in Malaga and throughout Spain, after learning that a young infantile player, 13 years old, died during his match on Sunday, as reported by his club, CD Puerto Malagueño Ciudad Jardín in rr ss.”

REZO POR EL ETERNO DESCANSO DEL JUGADOR Y POR SU FAMILIA.

Luto y dolor en el fútbol base malagueño y en toda España, tras conocer que un joven jugador de infantil, 13 años, falleció durante su partido del domingo, según informó su club, CD Puerto Malagueño Ciudad Jardín en rr ss. pic.twitter.com/uka2VIQEBQ — Julio Íñiguez E. (@julioiestre) December 12, 2022

Another person wrote: “Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of 13-year-old soccer player Marvelous Onanefe Johnson. Our deepest condolences to his family and his colleagues and friends from @cdpuertoMLG DEP.”

Profundamente consternados por el trágico fallecimiento del jugador de fútbol de 13 años Marvellous Onanefe Johnson. Nuestro más sentido pésame a su familia y a sus compañeros y amigos del @cdpuertoMLG D.E.P. pic.twitter.com/SKQQF3OXzk — Plataforma 090 (@plataforma090) December 12, 2022

