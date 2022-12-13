Argentina into the World Cup finals for the 6th time

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 December 2022 • 22:37

Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez - [email protected]

Argentina have beaten a battling Croatia 3-0 to qualify for the World Cup finals for the sixth time in the history of the competition.

The game on Tuesday, December 13 saw Croatia start out brightly enjoying the best of the possession but a foul by Croatian goalie Dominik Livakovic on Julian Alvarez in the 32nd minute gave Argentina the chance to take the lead.

Up steps Lionel Messi to bury the penalty in the top right hand corner giving Argentina the lead.

Not five minutes later Alvarez doubles the lead with a run from his own half beating a number of defenders before putting the ball away.

In the second half Croatia struggled to get into the game and after a bugled corner in the Argentinian half, Messi set up a quick counter attack that saw Alvarez get his second pushing the score line to 3-0 and out of the reach of the now struggling Croatian team.

6 – Argentina have reached the World Cup final for the sixth time, doing so in two of the last three editions of the competition (also in 2014) – only Germany (8) have reached more finals in the competition than Argentina (6 – level with Italy and Brazil). Journey. pic.twitter.com/pyTTtKeweU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 13, 2022

After starting out the better of the two teams, Croatia faded after the second goal allowing Argentina to take charge of the game.

The win sees Argentina through to the finals for the sixth time in the history of the tournament, with only Germany having made the finals on more occasions.

Perhaps this is the year that Lionel Messi will confirm his greatest, an opportunity to crown himself as the greatest footballer of a generation.

Tomorrow we find out who Argentina will play, will it be Morocco who have already sealed their place in history by becoming the first African team to make the semi-finals or will it be France looking to be the first to achieve back-back title wins.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.