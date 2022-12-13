By Freddie Scott • 13 December 2022 • 12:37

Arrests made in Andalucia's Antequera after HUGE amount of olives stolen. Image: IgorAleks/Shutterstock.com

A JOINT operation between National Police and rural police volunteers has led to the arrest of eight people in Antequera (Andalucia) for their alleged participation in the theft of a ton of olives.

The arrests took place following warnings from local police from “rural guards” about the presence of a gang stealing olives from farmland in the area of Paraje de San Antonio, close to the Andalucian city of Antequera.

These rural guards are volunteers who assist the authorities in protecting Spain’s vast areas of farmland, forest, and wild spaces.

La Opinión de Málaga reports that the alleged thieves, who range from 19 to 42 years old, were surprised when their convoy of three vehicles, packed with olives and tools used for their harvest, was stopped by police.

The police had managed to close off the three roads leaving the area in which the theft was said to have been taking place.

After identifying those in the vehicles, the police discovered 1.096 kilograms of olives, as well as broken olive branches which demonstrated the damage done in the process of taking them.

The police have now linked this robbery with two others that were reported on December 2, in which 5,000 and 1,500 kilograms of olives were stolen.

