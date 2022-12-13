Axarquía NIBS: News in brief from La Axarquía

By Betty Henderson • 13 December 2022 • 15:40

Electoral assistance

Axarquía councils are offering assistance for foreign residents to register to vote in local elections scheduled for May 2023. EU residents and residents from certain non-EU countries including the UK and Norway are eligible and can register through their local Extranjería.

Welcome water

Recent torrential downpours might have wreaked havoc with lots of plans during the last week, but it’s good news for local reservoirs. Across Axarquía, reservoirs have been replenished to 34 per cent of capacity, beating records from last December.

Relaxing retreats

A town in Axarquía were highlighted by the renowned travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler as one of the ‘Most Beautiful Towns in Andalucía’. Frigiliana was selected for its rich gastronomy, beautiful natural landscapes and overall sense of tranquility for visitors.

Culinary heritage

Local organisations are gearing up to host the most important food festival on Torrox’s calendar. The Migas Festival is set to go ahead on Sunday, December 18, celebrating the town’s quintessential dish and local musical and agricultural traditions.

Agricultural aggressors

Local police have arrested eight people on suspicion of plundering crops in Axarquía. The suspects, aged between 19 and 42, are accused of stealing olives from farms by shaking trees. Police recovered more than 1000kg of olives during the operation.

Football field

Local sports got a boost in Vélez-Málaga with a brand new football pitch at the La Ermita de Almayate stadium. The upgrade has improved facilities for the local amateur team and for the area’s most promising young footballers.