Belarus begins snap check of army’s combat readiness as concern grows in Ukraine

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 December 2022 • 11:17

Belarus Army Credit Vital Hil / Shutterstock.com

The Ministry of Defence in Belarus has undertaken a snap check of the army’s combat readiness as the country continues to cite the border with Ukraine as its biggest concern.

According to Russian news agencies, the Ministry of Defence in Belarus announced on Tuesday, December 13 that the country’s armed services were undergoing an inspection.

The Ministry of Defence said: “The events will be comprehensive.

“The troops will have to move to the designated areas as soon as possible, carry out their engineering equipment, organize protection and defence, as well as build bridge crossings across the Neman and Berezina rivers.”

Columns of army personnel and equipment will then be moved along public roads to the spot where the combat readiness exercises will begin.

The manoeuvres will be a cause for concern in Kyiv, with Ukrainian authorities having repeated concerns that Belarus will come to the aid of Russia and attack Ukraine.

The Chief of the General Staff of the armed forces and the First Deputy Defence Minister Viktor Gulevich had said that there was concern over the border with Ukraine. He did, however, not provide any reasons for the snap inspection, but did say that Ukraine’s claims were unfounded. .

Concern in the West has been expressed over the “friendship” between President Lukashenko and Russian President Putin, with the former having openly supported the incursion into Ukraine.

As Belarus begins its snap check of its army’s combat readiness, the world will be watching closely as it fears an escalation in hostilities in the region.

