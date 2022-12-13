Big Eyes Coin is set to attract more users than Ethereum, and OKB

By EWN • 13 December 2022 • 14:33

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) seeks to surpass the user reach of both Ethereum (ETH) and OKB (OKB). The new platform has chosen to do this by becoming a part of the Uniswap community and marketing itself to over 310,000 members supported by its Autonomous Organisation (DAO). This way, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) acquires a distinguished calibre of users whose existence alone will take Big Eyes Coin (BIG) places.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Over $11.27 Million in Presale and Still Counting

The presale journey of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has proved very successful so far. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has made over $9 million in its presale, and it still intends to make more. This is an insight into the success it has ahead. To heighten its success, Big Eyes Coin has decided to partner with Uniswap as a means of reaching more users.

The Uniswap launching platform provides a wider audience of users because, as a popular decentralised platform, its Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) possesses about 310,000 members. These members are vital to the platform, and if Big Eyes Coin (BIG) can win their hearts, it will expand its coast. The presence of such users will strengthen the Big Eyes (BIG) token community.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) wants to create an ecosystem where its users can interact and have fun while potentially making 1000x profits. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is not on the same level as the usual meme tokens. It is a meme token that is more advanced with varied interests for the betterment of the cryptoverse. However, like every meme token, the community of users stands at the highest point. Every action Big Eyes Coin takes will first benefit its users.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) works with Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain or seeks more users on Uniswap does not decrease the strength it has in itself. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) works with feasible plans that are enough to make it a success. Moreover, perks like NFT Sushi club for its users, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) rewards, charity donations, and so on make it an icon in the crypto industry.

Ethereum (ETH):The Popular Platform

Ethereum (ETH) is a decentralised token that aids blockchain in effectively dispatching crypto assets through decentralised means. Ethereum (ETH) token attains this through a consensus method that is secured cryptographically. Ethereum (ETH) token is a very popular token as its blockchain allows several tokens to run on it. The ETH token has vast usage.

The Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) which is an internationally used system allows users to pay Ethereum (ETH) tokens as the required gas payment to use its ample smart contract network. With Ethereum, many tokens can be bought or swapped.

Ethereum (ETH) tokens allows its community of users to generate Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the blockchain. Users, who lock their ETH tokens in a liquidity pool, have the right to relish tremendous staking bonuses. Users of Ethereum (ETH) tokens can make numerous transactions every second. Smart contracts and Decentralised Applications (dApps) occur effortlessly with Ethereum (ETH) tokens.

OKB’s (OKB) Buy-back-and-burn Plan Maintains Its High-Value

OKB (OKB) is an international utility token that powers the OKB platform. The OKB token allows OKX users to enjoy the various functions available on the exchange platform. OKB can be used to pay and compute trading fees. OKB (OKB) gives its users permission to vote and contribute to the administration of the platform. OKB is given to users as staking rewards.

Users of the OKB (OKB) token earn passive income with OKX Earn. There is a variety of trading discount fees available for holders of OKB (OKB) tokens. Users of OKB tokens have the chance to save up to 40% when trading. Token offerings and interest on savings are open to holders of OKB (OKB) tokens. OKB has a buy-back-and-burn plan to keep the value high. 30% of the market transaction fees have been earmarked to buy back OKB tokens.

In addition, the team behind Big Eyes Coin (BIG) have announced that they are doing a bonus tokens giveaway. To benefit from the giveaway, just use the code: SUSHI200 when buying BIG tokens.



The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido