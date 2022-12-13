Big Eyes Coin surpasses $11M in the presale, eyeing to outshine the hype generated for Ethereum and Chain in 2023

By EWN • 13 December 2022 • 14:12

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the few cryptocurrencies to gain mainstream success from the crypto market. Both Ethereum (ETH) and Chain (XCN) took the world by storm with their blockchain technologies. These cryptocurrencies got the hype in 2021, but they fought to sustain their position over time.

Meanwhile, the latest meme coin Big Eyes Coin (BIG), visualised by a cute cat, is gaining the attention of buyers. It has already earned $11M in stage 7 of the presale. What to expect once the coin goes live? This article will help you find the best in the three cryptocurrencies and everything they have in their projects.

Is Ethereum still ruling the Crypto World?

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the top-ranked cryptocurrencies. ETH is a decentralised open-source blockchain platform. It features its own cryptocurrency and works as a backbone for the survival of many different cryptocurrencies and is one of the highly-ranked coins in the crypto market.

ETH has the aim of creating a decentralised atmosphere globally. It works to allow its users to write software without any hurdles. CoinMarketCap ranks the currency in the top 2 currencies. It currently costs around $1,000 to $1,500 against its all-time high, which was recorded in November 2021 at $4891.70. Its Market Cap value is less than 160 billion dollars.

Chain: A decentralised protocol with better financial services

Chain (XCN) works to let organisations build better financial services. This is a cloud blockchain system that holds Chain Core. It allows the users to participate in and govern the XCN protocol and its premium features. XCN contains several innovative features. This platform was structured to support the interoperability of many independent networks. The custom issuance program allows the participants to define various assets.

While writing this article, XCN is one of the least expensive coins. It currently costs less than 1 dollar. It has been ranked in the top 60 coins in the coin market. Its market cap value is less than 1 billion dollars. The highest price of the coin was recorded around six months ago at $0.1841.

How is Big Eyes Coin (BIG) to keep up with such hype?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the latest meme coin that has just entered the market. It has raised a fair amount in its presale. This cat-themed coin has placed its cute little paws in the market and has given some serious competition to its rival cryptocurrencies. This full-on community token aims to shift wealth into decentralised finance (DeFi).

BIG thinks big and wants to build a community to ensure the self-propagation of the coin. NFTs are used here to build such a community. By using them, buyers can access more content and events on the blockchain ecosystem. The coin has kept 70% of its tokens to be sold in presale. 20% of tokens are for the exchange, 5% for the marketing wallet and 5% are held for charity purposes.

Here’s how you can enter the presale of Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Recently the project has entered stage 7 of the presale. It has already raised over $11 Million dollars, representing its huge presale success. In this stage, you can buy 3181.82 coins in one dollar. If you are interested in buying the coins while it is still in their presale, follow these simple steps. Install a crypto wallet on your device, MetaMask Wallet, or any other WalletConnect-supported wallet.

Be sure to use code SUSHI966 at checkout, for a 5% BIG token prize.

Then fund it with the recommended cryptocurrencies (either BNB/ETH or USDT). Buy your desired number of coins by connecting your wallet to the main website. Claim your coin once the presale ends. No cryptocurrency gained popularity overnight. Ethereum (ETH) and Chain (XCN) also took a long way to reach the levels they are sitting at today.

So after its solid presale moves in these four months, let’s see how Big Eyes Coin (BIG) does in 2023 after its official market entry.

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), you can visit the following links:

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido