Bodies of two women discovered in Granada’s Sierra Nevada resort

By Chris King • 13 December 2022 • 23:52

Image of Hoya de la Mora in the Sierra Nevada, Granada. Credit: Google maps - Benjamín Cristian

The lifeless bodies of two Hungarian women were found in the Hoya de la Mora area of Granada’s Sierra Nevada resort.

The lifeless bodies of two women, aged 55 and 57, and of Hungarian origin, were discovered on Monday, December 12, in Granada’s Sierra Nevada region. Specifically, they were located in the vicinity of the university hostel in the Hoya de la Mora area.

A member of the public reported the gruesome discovery of the two bodies at around 2pm. Patrols from the Guardia Civil were immediately deployed to the location along with a medical team, as reported by granadadigital.es.

They verified that bodies showed obvious signs of frostbite but bore no signs of violence, and the women were pronounced dead at the scene. The Guardia Civil has taken charge of the subsequent investigation after initiating the relevant judicial protocols.

Forensic experts will now carry out a post-mortem examination to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Initial hypotheses do not point to the involvement of any third parties in the incident. It is believed that they could have been out hiking and became disorientated and took refuge in the shelter where their bodies were finally found.

