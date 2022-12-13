Boxing Day fun in Rincón de La Victoria with a family running event

By Betty Henderson • 13 December 2022 • 13:56

A family fun event in Rincón de La Victoria is set to get locals active on a scenic coastal route on Boxing Day

RINCÓN de la Victoria is set to host an exciting sport event for those wanting some light exercise after Christmas Day. The San Silvestre Run is offering some competitive fun, or the chance to get active with friends in a costume challenge event on Sunday, December 26.

The event will offer two disciplines, a one kilometre ‘solidarity walk’ and a competitive five kilometre race.

Participants in the more leisurely ‘Solidarity Kilometre’ will be set off from the Tourism Information Office onto a route along the Paseo Marítimo from 12pm. The second event, the five kilometre race will follow, which will see runners reach La Sala Mare Nostrum in La Cala del Moral along a circuit that will return to the seafront for the finish.

The event is also a fundraising initiative which will raise money for the Rincón Contigo Association through an entry fee. There will be prizes for the top finishers and the best costumes!

Those interested in participating can sign up online at: www.dorsalchip.es Prior registration online costs €3, OR costs €5 on the day.